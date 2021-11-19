Happy International Men's Day 2021: Best wishes, quotes, messages, and images to appreciate the men in our lives

Happy International Men's Day 2021: International Men's Day falls on November 19 every year. The day is commemorated to appreciate all the men in our lives and their contribution to making society a better place. The day aims to highlight positive male role models and raise awareness around men's well being.

According to Internationalmensday.com, a few other objectives of the day are as follows - recognise and celebrate positive contributions by men to society, highlight discrimination against men, promote gender equality and improve gender relations, and create a safe and better world. International Men's Day was first celebrated in the year 1999.

Happy International Men's Day (Pexels)

If you are honouring the men in your life, here are some wishes, images, quotes, messages, and greetings to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media pages.

You hold a special place in my life and today is a day to celebrate all that you are and stand for. Happy International Men's Day!

Wishing all the men in my life Happy International Men's Day. You are loved and appreciated today and always!

God created men to follow his teachings based on love and respect, all men should do so, and earth would be a better place to live. Happy International Men's Day!

Happy International Men's Day (Pexels)

The beauty of all men is that each has a special quality, and it is incredible when you discover their true heart. Happy International Men's Day!

"When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw." - Nelson Mandela.

Shout out to all men who despite all odds and obstacles paved the way for themselves in this over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men's Day!

Happy International Men's Day (Pexels)

"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll.

A real man is one who can cry freely, express his emotions without judgement, and live a life without the burdens of patriarchy. Wishing you have the strength to do it all. Happy International Men's Day!

"No great man lives in vain. The history of the world is but the biography of great men." - Thomas Carlyle.

Happy International Men's Day (Pexels)

A day to celebrate the warmth and strength a man brings in our lives. Happy International Men's Day!

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." - BR Ambedkar.

There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men's Day!

