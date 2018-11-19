International Men’s Day 2018: Men are now wearing make-up, sequin jackets

There is indeed an International Men’s Day -- and it falls on November 19 every year -- to highlight issues that affect masculinity the world over. On this day, let’s explore some gender-neutral beauty and fashion trends that are blurring the lines between the sexes. For a long time, the beauty and fashion industries have worked to the most stringent of gender divides. Brands offered completely different products for men and women, often relying on heavily gendered marketing.

However, over the past few years, the way we shop and the way in which we consume fashion and beauty products have seen a shift. Today, there are plenty of cosmetics for men -- from moisturisers to serums -- and many of the fashion industry’s biggest luxury brands, labels, such as, Gucci and Burberry, are merging menswear and womenswear on the catwalk.

Chances are you know a man that wears a pink button down shirt better than most women, bulky rings on his fingers ‘cause it’s cool,’ and has cleaner cuticles than you. This man loves all things slick and trendy. You guys, the year is 2018 and the notion that fashion and beauty products can be either for women or for men, is antiquated. On International Men’s Day 2018, keep reading to learn more about gender-fluid fashion and beauty trends.

Men’s make-up

You don’t have to be a woman to enjoy the world of make-up. As the rules of gender presentation become more and more flexible, make-up continues to slowly infiltrate some men’s everyday routines, in subtler ways -- a little concealer on a blemish here, a little brow gel there -- as well as a more larger-than-life way. Some men have mastered applying it way beyond many ladies’ level of expertise. You can learn gorgeous contouring hacks and other beauty techniques from the fiercely talented men, including make-up vlogger Manny Mua, who not only reviews products, but demonstrate how to use them.

Man purse

Many celebrities, including actors Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, have made the smallcross-body bag -- what is essentially a utilitarian purse strapped across their bodies -- look cool. Practically every stylish, trend-aware menswear brand -- from Louis Vuitton to Hermes -- has one of these bags up for grabs.

Feminine clothes

Androgyny is certainly not a new word in fashion circles, but until some years ago, it was mostly bandied about in women’s wear. However now, hints of feminine dressing in menswear have made androgyny a two-way street. From semi-sheer and lace shirts and sequined jackets to feminine bow-necks to even floral patterned dresses and skirts, major fashion houses are presenting gender-fluid collections, the world over.

Anti-ageing products

Men care about preventing the signs of ageing, as much as women. It turns out more than one-third of men care about preventing the signs of ageing, according to a US-based Mintel study that surveyed about 1,000 male personal-care product users. In another telling sign, while 95% of men in the survey said they use deodorants and 87% said they use body cleansing products, 70% of men said they use sunscreen/sun protection items, while nearly two-thirds said they use facial skincare.

