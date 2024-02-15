Happy Kick Day 2024: Date, history, significance, funny messages and quotes, to share on this day

Anti-Valentine's Week, commencing on February 15, features a series of themed days including Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day. This week, celebrated in the aftermath of Valentine's Day on February 14, offers an alternative perspective on love and relationships. Kick Day is no different from Anti-Valentine's Week events, which have nothing to do with love because it's the ideal antidote to the days of love. This is important as it allows people, especially those who do not celebrate Valentine's Day or who may have had negative romantic experiences, to release pent-up emotions and disappointments. Kick Day is a celebration that represents 'kicking' unresolved romantic relationships, setbacks and past hurts out of people's lives. From date to history, scroll down to know more about this day. (Also read: Anti-Valentine's Week 2024 Full List: From Slap Day to Breakup Day, all about the 7 anti-love days after Valentine's Day ) Explore funny wishes and messages to celebrate Kick Day with laughter and joy.(HT Photo)

When is Kick Day 2024

The second day of the Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated as Kick Day and it falls on February 16. This year it will be observed on Friday.

Kick Day history and significance

Kick Day is a time for the brave to leave a relationship based on negativity. On this day, prepare to rid your life of all the negativity your ex has left behind. Don't let them stop you from achieving your goals, because you deserve all the joy. Throw away all their memories and gifts as well. Kick Day is mainly about letting go of the bad feelings we suppress when we leave a toxic relationship.

It is also about letting go of negative behaviours, self-doubt and anything else toxic that keeps us from moving forward in life. Friends also kick themselves for fun so they can joke about it later. Simply by removing negative things from your life, you can stay happy and positive.

Kick Day quotes and messages

Kickstart your day with a smile, and maybe a playful kick too! Happy Kick Day

On Kick Day, remember: a little kick of laughter can go a long way. Sending you a hilarious kick!

Wishing you a day full of giggles, chuckles, and maybe even a friendly kick or two. Happy Kick Day

They say laughter is the best medicine, but sometimes a good kick can do wonders too! Happy Kick Day.

Life's too short to take seriously! So, here's a kick of happiness to brighten your day. Happy Kick Day

Sending you a kick of joy to jumpstart your day with laughter and smiles. Happy Kick Day!

Who needs a caffeine kick when you can have a laughter kick? Wishing you a day filled with hilarity on Kick Day!

Ready, set, kick! It's Kick Day, so let's kick away the blues and welcome happiness with open arms.