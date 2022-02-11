Happy Kiss Day 2022: Know the different types of kisses and their meanings

A kiss helps in bringing back the spark in the relationship and rekindle some romance and with the Valentine's Week unfolding with great pomp and show, we decided to ring in Kiss Day celebrations a little earlier by reminding couples to take the time out to kiss their significant other with deliberation and not just as a mechanical action or social formality. February 13th is marked as Kiss Day during Valentine's Week but did you know kisses convey different meanings?

Measure the level of depth of your romantic relationship and passion between you and your partner by knowing these different types of kisses and their meanings:

1. Hand kiss

Conveying respect, hand kisses by a romantic partner mean that they find you special, unique and valuable. They love you for who you are and are humble before you. This culture originated in European nations and was furthered by pop culture where a prince always kisses the hands of the damsel.

2. Forehead (or head) kiss

Showing care, affection and a sense of protection, a forehead or head kiss conveys “I've gotcha,” or “you're safe here.” It conveys a level of compassion or care for the other person where your partner wants to express that s/he feels responsible for taking care of you, wants you to feel safe with them and shows security and admiration in the relationship to increase intimacy and trust.

3. Belly kiss

Similar in meaning to a forehead or head kiss, a kiss on the stomach means that your partner is feeling protective over you and want you to know that you can trust them. A kiss on this vulnerable area conveys a strong, intimate pull between the two of you while you’re cuddling and watching TV or during foreplay.

4. Nose kiss

This is the hint to drop on your crush or partner and conveys that you feel for them deeply. It's a gentle kiss, not sensual or lustful and means love, care and adoration for your romantic partner.

5. Neck kiss

This is sensual and lusty as it conveys sexual innuendos and intentions, passionate love and arouses intense feelings that mostly leads to sex.

6. Kiss on the back and shoulders

Now this is a tricky one. It could mean that your partner wants to stay away from deeper connection and intimacy while others may find it sexy and use it to convey interest and attraction while being sexually driven.

7. Make-out kiss or French kiss

A deep, heavy, lusty kiss on the lips means your partner is really into you or are looking to get closer and currently aroused with a desire for deep connection.

From the platonic kiss on the cheek that can brighten up your partner's gloomy mood to an earlobe kiss that arouses passionate and sensual forms of love, consensual kissing can escalate steamy action with your partner.