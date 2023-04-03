Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Best wishes, images, status, messages and greetings to share with family and friends

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Jain community. It marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism - Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, also called Sage Vardhamana. This year, Mahavir Jayanti falls on Tuesday, April 4. The day serves as the celebration of the life and teachings of the eminent spiritual teacher. Mahavir Janma Kalyanak propagated the principles of dharma within the Jain faith. He believed in and preached ahimsa or non-violence, Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity) and Aparigraha (non-attachment). If you and your loved ones are marking this day, here are some wishes and messages to honour the principles of Sage Vardhamana.

Here are Happy Mahavir Jayanti wishes, images, status, messages and greetings to share with family and friends. (HT PHOTO)

Wish you and your loved ones an auspicious Mahavir Jayanti. (HT PHOTO)

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Images, Status, Messages and Greetings:

On this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, I pray that Swami Mahavir may bless you with a life of non-violence, compassion, and kindness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Here's praying for peace and harmony for all on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with happiness, success and help you to get what you desire. Wishing all my friends Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard ourselves. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Adopt the path of truth, knowledge and non-violence on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Follow the path of non-violence and take the holy pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti. Wish you and your family a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

The best way to observe such an auspicious occasion is to strive for peace, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

There is no enemy out of your soul. The real enemies live inside yourself, they are anger, pride, curvedness, greed, attachments, and hate. Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you and your family.

