Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Delicious traditional dishes to make on this day

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Get ready for a festive celebration as the Jain community honours their spiritual leader on Mahavir Jayanti. This special day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the last and 24th Tirthankara and the revered teacher whose teachings of non-violence, compassion, and self-discipline continue to inspire people around the world. This day is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in the Jain calendar, and Jains around the world observe it with great enthusiasm and reverence. Mahavir Jayanti is not just a day of spiritual significance for the Jain community but also a day of culinary delight, with traditional dishes being an important part of the celebrations. This special day is a time for families and friends to come together and indulge in some mouth-watering delicacies that are unique to the Jain cuisine. (Pinterest)

Let's explore some of the delicious traditional dishes that you can make on this day to make the celebrations even more special. (Also read: Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Know shubh muhurat, rituals and puja vidhi )

Traditional dishes for Mahavir Jayanti:

1. Jain veg puff

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Veg puff(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup refined flour (maida)

¼ cup rice flour

3 tablespoons ghee

1 green chilli, chopped

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons butter

4-5 French beans, chopped

¼ cup green peas, blanched

1 medium raw banana, boiled and chopped

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander leaves

Oil to deep fry

Method:

1. Put refined flour, two tablespoons ghee and salt in a bowl and knead into stiff dough with a little water. Keep aside for ten to fifteen minutes.

2. Heat butter in a non-stick pan, add green chilli and sauté for ten seconds.

3. Add French beans, green peas and raw banana and mix well.

4. Add salt and garam masala and mix. Add mint leaves and mix again and cook for one to two minutes.

5. Mash the mixture with a masher and cook for a minute. Add coriander leaves, mix well and set aside.

6. Divide dough into equal portions. Roll out each portion into a roundel as thin as possible. Brush a little ghee over them, dust with rice flour and roll tightly.

7. Heat sufficient oil in kadai.

8. Cut the rolled dough into one inch pieces, flatten them and roll into two inch diameter discs.

9. Place some vegetable mixture on one half and fold it into half- moon shape and seal well.

10. Slide them into hot oil and deep-fry, on medium heat, till crisp and golden brown.

11. Drain them on absorbent paper and serve hot.

2. Jain corn pakodas

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Corn Pakodas(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup grated sweet corn cob

2 tbsp sweet corn kernels (makai ke dane)

1/4 cup finely chopped coriander (dhania)

2 tsp green chilli paste

2 1/2 tbsp rice flour (chawal ka atta)

salt to taste

oil for deep-frying

Method:

1. To make corn pakodas, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

2. Heat the oil in a deep kadhai, drop a little mixture and deep-fry 8 to 10 at a time on a high flame till they turn golden brown in colour from all the sides.

3. Repeat step 2 to make more pakodas.

4. Serve the corn pakodas immediately with green chutney and tomato ketchup.

3. Jain paneer fried rice

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Paneer Fried Rice(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Oil

100 gms paneer, cut in cubes

1 tbsp ginger, finely chopped (optional)

½ tbsp celery, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 fresh red chilli, finely chopped

¼ cup green beans, chopped

½ cup mixed bell peppers, finely chopped (red, yellow, green)

¼ cup cauliflower, small florets

2 ½ cups rice, cooked

½ tbsp red chilli sauce

½ tbsp green chilli sauce

½ tsp soy sauce

¼ tsp vinegar

1 tsp white pepper powder

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Heat oil in a deep bottomed non-stick kadai, sauté paneer cubes till golden brown and set aside till in use.

2. Add ginger and celery to the same. Sauté till fragrant.

3. Add green and red chilli. Sauté till fragrant.

4. Add vegetables and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

5. Add the cooked rice and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

6. Add red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce, soy sauce, vinegar and white pepper powder. Mix well and cook for 3-4 minutes.

7. Add salt and mix well and serve hot.

4. Jain cholar pooriyan

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Cholar Pooriyan(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup chickpeas (kabuli chane), soaked overnight and boiled

1 cup refined flour (maida)

3 tablespoons ghee

Salt to taste

4-5 Kashmiri red chillies, soaked

1-2 green chillies

2 tablespoons oil + to deep fry

2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon dried ginger powder (soonth)

1 cup boiled and roughly chopped raw banana

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon dried mango powder (amchur)

1 teaspoon dried pomegranate seeds (anardana)

Method:

1. Put refined flour, two tablespoons ghee, salt and sufficient water and knead into stiff dough. Cover and set aside for fifteen minutes.

2. Put red chillies, green chillies, one teaspoon cumin seeds and ginger powder and grind in a mixer jar and grind to a coarse paste. Transfer into a bowl.

3. Heat two tablespoons oil in a non-stick pan, add remaining cumin seeds and sauté till they change colour. Add ground paste and sauté.

4. Add boiled chickpeas, raw banana and quarter cup water and cook on a medium heat for one to two minutes.

5. Add garam masala powder, salt, dried mango powder and dried pomegranate seeds and mix.

5. Mash the mixture with a masher in the pan itself and continue to cook for two to three minutes.

6. Add remaining ghee and mix well. Switch off the heat and set aside.

7. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.

8. Knead the dough once again and divide it into eight equal portions. Divide the stuffing into eight equal portions.

9. Roll each dough portion into a thick disc and place chickpea filling in the centre. Gather the edges and press lightly to seal. Further roll out into thick poori.

10. Slide each poori into hot oil and deep-fry till crisp and golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.

11. Serve hot with green chutney.