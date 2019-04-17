Mahavir Jayanti 2019: Who is Lord Mahavira and why is Mahavir Jayanti celebrated? Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti
Mahavir Jayanti 2019: Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism. The day is comprised of religious processions, prayers and teachings. Jain temples on Mahavir Jayanti are decorated with flags, and alms are offered to the needy.more lifestyle Updated: Apr 17, 2019 10:59 IST
One of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain community, Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. This year, Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated on April 17 to observe peace, harmony and to spread the teachings of Lord Mahavira.
Religious processions (rath yatra) are carried out on Mahavir Jayanti. Jain temples are decorated with flags, and offerings are given to the poor and needy. Jainism lays focuses on world peace and harmony such that no or minimal harm is brought to living creatures. Hence, donations are also made in order to contribute towards saving animals from slaughter.
शुभ महावीर जयंती। On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, we have covered one of the most important Mantras of Jainism. The best part of this mantra is that there is no mention of any particular names of the gods or any specific person. Instead, the Namokar mantra focuses on the guṇa (the good qualities) of the gods, teachers and the saints. It can be noted that this mantra does not ask for any favors or material benefits from the Tirthankaras or monastics. We have created a poster and wall frame of this artwork, to purchase please click on the link in the bio or check out our story. ------------------------------- णमो अरिहंताणं । णमो सिध्दाणं । णमो आयरियाणं । णमो उवज्झयाणं । णमो लोए सव्वसाहुणं । एसो पंच णम्मुकारो, सव्व पावप्पणासणो । मंगलाणं च सव्वेसिं, पढमं हवइ मंगलं ॥ ------------------------------- ṇamo arihaṃtāṇaṃ । ṇamo sidhdāṇaṃ । ṇamo āyariyāṇaṃ । ṇamo uvajjhayāṇaṃ । ṇamo loe savvasāhuṇaṃ । eso paṃca ṇammukāro, savva pāvappaṇāsaṇo । maṃgalāṇaṃ ca savvesiṃ, paḍhamaṃ havai maṃgalaṃ ॥ ------------------------------- I bow to the Arihantas (the perfect human beings), I bow to the Siddhhas (liberated souls), I bow to the Acharyas (masters and the heads of congregations), I bow to the Upadhyayas (spiritual teachers), I bow to all the Sadhus (spiritual practitioners) in the world. Worshiping all these five, destroys all sins and obstacles, among all that is auspicious, this mantra is the foremost. ------------------------------- अरिहंतो को नमस्कार, सिद्धो को नमस्कार आचार्यों को नमस्कार, उपाध्यायों को नमस्कार सर्व साधुओं को नमस्कार ये पाँच परमेष्ठी हैं । यह पंच नमस्कार सब पापों का नाश करने वाला है । संसार में सबसे उत्तम यह मंत्र है । ------------------------------- #sanskrit #jainism #NamokarMantra #NavkarMantra #jain #MahavirJayanti2019 #MahavirJayanti #india #festivals #celebrations #values #meditation #prayer
Who is Lord Mahavira?
Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of waxing moon on the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in Kundalagrama in Bihar. By the time he turned 30 years old, Lord Mahavira renounced his crown and spent 12 years in exile as an ascetic away from all wordly pleasures. He was also called Sage Vardhamana and preached non-violence (ahimsa).
He got his name for his exceptional control over his senses. Seeking truth and spiritual freedom, he went attained enlightenment (Nirvana) at the age of 72.
His birth date, however, is sometimes debatable among the Swetambar Jains, according to whom he was born in 599 BC, while the Digambar Jains believe he took birth in 615 BC.
Jains believe that Jainism is an eternal (sanatan) religion (dharma) with the tirthankaras guiding every cycle of the Jain cosmology. Parasparopagraho Jīvānām (the function of souls is to help one another) is the motto of Jainism, while Ṇamōkāra mantra is the most common and basic prayer in Jainism.
Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2019 Wishes for your near and dear ones:
* Take the holy pledge to follow the path of ahmisa on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.
Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
* May Lord Mahavira bless you on Mahavir Jayanti, and each day that follows.
* Live and let live. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
* Strive for peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood through love and harmony. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
* May the teachings of Lord Mahavira inspire you to follow the path of truth and non-violence. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
