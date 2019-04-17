Mahavir Jayanti 2019: Who is Lord Mahavira and why is Mahavir Jayanti celebrated? Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti

One of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain community, Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. This year, Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated on April 17 to observe peace, harmony and to spread the teachings of Lord Mahavira.

Religious processions (rath yatra) are carried out on Mahavir Jayanti. Jain temples are decorated with flags, and offerings are given to the poor and needy. Jainism lays focuses on world peace and harmony such that no or minimal harm is brought to living creatures. Hence, donations are also made in order to contribute towards saving animals from slaughter.

Who is Lord Mahavira?

Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of waxing moon on the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in Kundalagrama in Bihar. By the time he turned 30 years old, Lord Mahavira renounced his crown and spent 12 years in exile as an ascetic away from all wordly pleasures. He was also called Sage Vardhamana and preached non-violence (ahimsa).

He got his name for his exceptional control over his senses. Seeking truth and spiritual freedom, he went attained enlightenment (Nirvana) at the age of 72.

His birth date, however, is sometimes debatable among the Swetambar Jains, according to whom he was born in 599 BC, while the Digambar Jains believe he took birth in 615 BC.

Jains believe that Jainism is an eternal (sanatan) religion (dharma) with the tirthankaras guiding every cycle of the Jain cosmology. Parasparopagraho Jīvānām (the function of souls is to help one another) is the motto of Jainism, while Ṇamōkāra mantra is the most common and basic prayer in Jainism.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2019 Wishes for your near and dear ones:

* Take the holy pledge to follow the path of ahmisa on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.

Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* May Lord Mahavira bless you on Mahavir Jayanti, and each day that follows.

* Live and let live. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* Strive for peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood through love and harmony. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* May the teachings of Lord Mahavira inspire you to follow the path of truth and non-violence. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 10:59 IST