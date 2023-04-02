Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Know shubh muhurat, rituals and puja vidhi

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Mahavir Jayanti is observed by people all across the world. Mahavir Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. The Jain community celebrates this day with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Jainism follows the teachings of Lord Mahavir. Born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala, Lord Mahavir was earlier known as Vardhaman. However, his birth year is disputed between the two sects of Jainism – Swetambar sect and Digambar sect. Swetambar sect believes that lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC, while Digambar sect believes that he was born during 599 BC. Mahavir Jayanti: Know shubh muhurat, rituals and puja vidhi(Unsplash)

This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 4. as we gear up to celebrate the special day, let’s have a look at the shubh muhurat, the rituals to follow and the puja vidhi for Mahavir Jayanti.

Shubh muhurat:

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated in the month of Chaitra, on the thirteenth day of the waxing moon. This year, Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 06:24AM on April 3, and will end at 08:05AM on April 4.

Puja vidhi:

In the morning, the idol of Lord Mahavir is given a bath and then placed on a cradle and taken out for processions. Usually the procession ends at a temple or a shrine where people offer flowers, rice and sweets to the idol. Preachngs of Lord Mahavir are read out and people offer their prayers.

Rituals:

The day is observed by the Jain community by visiting a temple and praying to the idol of Lord Mahavir. People also engage in doing charity and donations on this day. Lord Mahavir, who attained Nirvana at the age of 72, advocated for the importance of non-violence and a peaceful life with love towards humanity. He denounced his throne at the age of 30 and lived as an ascetic for the rest of his life.

