Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022: SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish loved ones

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism - Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, also called Sage Vardhamana, and is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain community. This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 14, 2022.

Mahavir believed in and preached ahimsa or non-violence, satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment). Mahavir’s teachings were put together by his main disciple, Indrabhuti Gautama.

Ahead of Mahavir Jayanti 2022, check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends:

1. On this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, I pray that Lord Mahavir may bless you with a life of non-violence, compassion, and kindness. Mahavir Jayanti Wishes!

2. On the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, enjoy and spread happiness all around. Take the oath of maintaining peace, harmony and equality. Be happy and make others happy.

3. May Lord Mahavira bless you abundantly and fill your life with happiness, success and help you to get what you desire. Wishing all my friends Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

4. Cherish this festive season with the morals of Lord Mahavira and his teachings. May the morals of lord Mahavira help you to walk on the path of truth and honesty.

5. Adopt the path of Non-violence, truth, knowledge, and success. May these words of Lord Mahavira show you the path of happiness and success.

6. The best way to observe such auspicious occasion is to strive for peace and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

7. Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

8. There is no enemy out of your soul. The real enemies live inside yourself, they are anger, pride, curvedness, greed, attachments, and hate. Mahavir Jayanti greetings!

9. Let’s Pray for Peace and Harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

10. I always pray to Lord Mahavir to bless you with what you deserve and not what you desire because you truly deserve more than you desire. Warm wishes on Mahavir Jayanti to you.