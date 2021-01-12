IND USA
Happy Makar Sankranti(Hindustan Times)
festivals

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Uttarayan

Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the sun god Surya and marks the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac), it also marks the sun's northward journey and is called Uttarayan for this reason.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:16 PM IST

Makar Sankranti is a major Hindu harvest festival celebrated across India under different names, it is also the first big festival of the year and is celebrated in January, and this year it will take place on January 14. The festival has many names, like it is called Maghi by north Indian Hindus and Sikhs, and is preceded by Lohri. In Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana it is called Makara Sankranti and also Poush sôngkrānti, Sukarat in central India, Magh Bihu by Assamese, and Thai Pongal or Pongal by Tamils. In Gujarat, kite flying is organised as part of Makar Sankranti festivities. Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the sun god Surya and marks the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac sign), it also marks the sun's northward journey and is also called Uttarayan for this reason and is considered to be auspicious. On account of the coronavirus pandemic, usual festivities and celebrations, like kite flying, taking dips in holy rivers like Ganga and Yamuna, visiting near and dear ones may not be the wisest choice, however one can always celebrate while practising social distancing, wearing masks and sending virtual wishes and messages to your loved ones. Here are some Makar Sankranti wishes for you to share:

Happy Makar Sankranti
-This Makar Sankranti, the sun rises with hope, kites fly in the sky with vigour, and the crops are ready to be harvested – all signifying hope, joy and abundance. Happy Makar Sankranti!

-May this Makar Sankranti usher in goodness, peace, good health and happiness to your life. Here's sending my best wishes and greetings.

-May you soar high with success just like your kites this Makar Sankranti. Happy Uttarayan!

Happy Makar Sankranti
-I hope on this Makar Sankranti the Sun God showers his blessings on you and your family. I pray that it marks the end of difficulties and brings in success, joy and peace in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

-Here's wishing you good health, peace and happiness ahead of the beautiful day of Makar Sankranti.

-It's time to enjoy the first festival of the year. Wishing you a prosperous and delightful Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti
-May this Makar Sankranti shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

-Here's wishing you the warmth of the bonfire and the sweetness of til laddo. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti
- May the sweetness of gur and the warmth of til bring plenty of happiness to your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!


