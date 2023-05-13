Mother's Day is not only about biological mothers but also about honouring all mother figures and this includes stepmothers, grandmothers, adoptive mothers and other women who have played a significant maternal role in one's life where it is customary to give gifts to mothers and mother figures on Mother's Day. These gifts can include flowers, cards, chocolates, jewellery or personalized items where the gifts serve as tokens of love, appreciation and gratitude.

Happy Mother's Day 2023: Check out these last-minute Mother's Day gifting suggestions (Photo by Rob Laughter on Unsplash)

This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on may 14. It's Mother's Day eve and if you're looking for last-minute gifting suggestions, here are a few ideas:

Digital Gifts: Consider digital gifts that can be delivered instantly. This can include e-gift cards for her favorite online stores, subscription services for entertainment or streaming platforms, or e-books or audiobooks she can enjoy. Personalised Photo Gifts: Create a personalized photo gift using online services. This can involve creating a photo album, a custom photo calendar, or even framing a special photo of you and your mom. Online Classes or Experiences: Treat your mom to an online class or experience that aligns with her interests. This could be a virtual cooking class, a painting workshop, a fitness or Yoga session or a guided meditation course. Subscription Boxes: Consider gifting a subscription box tailored to your mom's interests. There are options available for various themes, such as beauty and skincare, gourmet food and snacks, books, gardening, or self-care. Homemade Treats: If you have some time to spare, consider baking or cooking something special for your mom. It could be her favorite dessert, a breakfast surprise, or a homemade dinner. Add a personal touch with a handwritten note or a decorated serving tray. Virtual Quality Time: Plan a virtual hangout or a video call with your mom. You can have a virtual brunch, watch a movie together using a streaming service or simply spend quality time catching up and sharing stories. Acts of Service: Show your love and appreciation by performing acts of service for your mom. This could involve cleaning the house, running errands or helping with tasks she finds challenging.

Remember, it's the thought and effort that counts the most. Even a heartfelt message, a handwritten letter or a simple phone call to express your love and gratitude can make a meaningful and last-minute gift for Mother's Day.