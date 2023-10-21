Happy Navratri Maha Ashtami 2023: Durga Ashtami best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones

The eighth day of Shardiya Navratri and the second day of Durga Puja is celebrated by the devotees of Maa Durga as Ashtami. Also known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, it falls on October 22. On this day, Hindus honour Goddess Mahagauri - one of nine avatars of Maa Durga. They also worship young girls and perform Kanya or Kumari Puja as they are considered the incarnations of Maa Shakti. They also perform the legendary Sandhi Puja. If you and your loved ones are marking Maha Ashtami, you can make it extra special by sharing best wishes on social media. Here are images, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Navratri Maha Ashtami 2023: Durga Ashtami wishes, images, messages, and greetings. (HT Photo)

Happy Maha Ashtami 2023. (HT Photo)

Navratri Maha Ashtami 2023: Durga Ashtami Wishes, Images, Messages, and Greetings:

May Goddess Durga bless you and your family with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Maha Ashtami falls on the eighth day of Navratri and second day of Durga Puja. (HT Photo)

May Goddess Durga give you the immense strength to overcome all obstacles in life. Happy Maha Ashtami.

May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.

Devotees worship Maa Mahagauri on this day. (HT Photo)

Happy Durga Ashtami to you and your loved ones! May this festival bring you joy, peace and prosperity in your life.

Sending my warm wishes to you and your family on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga always be with you. Happy Maha Ashtami.

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami falls on October 22. (HT Photo)

May Maa Durga bless you with strength and courage to overcome all obstacles in your life. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Ashtami.

May the strongest Maa Shakti protect your family from evil and grant everyone's wishes this Navratri. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Hindus also worship young girls and perform Kanya or Kumari Puja as they are considered the incarnations of Maa Shakti. (HT Photo)

May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be with you always and guide you on the path of righteousness. Happy Maha Ashtami.

Ashtami is the day dedicated to Maa Mahagauri. May Goddess fulfil all your desires on this special occasion. Happy Maha Ashtami.

Send these wishes to your loved ones to celebrate Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. (HT Photo)

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish that there is a smile on your face and happiness in every corner of your heart. Happy Durga Ashtami.

