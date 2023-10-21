Navratri 2023: When is Maha Ashtami? Know history, significance, shubh muhurat, auspicious time for Kanya Puja and more

One of the most important dates of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri is almost upon us - Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami or Durgashtami. Devotees of Maa Durga are gearing up to celebrate Maha Ashtami this weekend. During Navratri or Shardiya Navratri, which falls during the autumn in the lunar month of Ashwin, Hindus worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navadurgas. On Ashtami Tithi, people pray to Goddess Mahagauri, celebrate Kanya Puja or Kumari Puja, and perform the legendary Sandhi Puja. If you and your loved ones celebrate Ashtami, learn about its date, history, significance, celebrations, shubh muhurat, Parana time and more inside. On Ashtami Tithi, people pray to Goddess Mahagauri, celebrate Kanya Puja or Kumari Puja, and perform the legendary Sandhi Puja. (HT Photo)

Shardiya Navratri 2023: When is Maha Ashtami?

Maha Ashtami falls on the eighth day of Navratri or the second day of Durga Puja. It is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga. This year, Ashtami falls on October 22, Sunday.

Maha Ashtami 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Kanya Puja Auspicious Time:

The Ashtami Tithi will begin on October 21 at 9:53 pm and end on October 22 at 7:58 pm. Meanwhile, the Brahma Muhurat will last from 4:45 am to 5:35 am, and Vijaya Muhurat is from 1:59 pm to 2:44 pm. On this day, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is from 6:26 am to 6:44 pm. In such a situation, you can perform Kanya Puja on October 22 from 6:26 am.

Maha Ashtami 2023 History and Significance:

Ashtami, Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Navratri and the second day of Durga Puja. Devotees worship the eighth form of Maa Durga - Maa Mahagauri on this day. She is the symbol of purity, serenity and tranquillity.

Meanwhile, for the Bengali community, which celebrates Durga Puja that starts with Shashti, the Chamunda incarnation of Goddess Shakti is worshipped on Durga Ashtami. It is believed that the Goddess appeared on this day and annihilated Mahishasura's demon associates Chanda, Munda, and Raktabija.

According to Drik Panchang, devotees begin their day with Mahasnan. They also perform Shodashopachar Puja. Nine small pots are installed at places of worship, and nine Shaktis of Maa Durga are invoked in them. All nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during Maha Ashtami Puja.

Devotees also worship young unmarried girls on Ashtami, as they are considered divine avatars of Maa Durga. The ritual is known as Kumari/Kanya Puja. In many regions of India, the Puja is performed during all nine days of Navratri. The legendary Sandhi Puja also falls on Maha Ashtami, where devotees offer animal or vegetable and fruit sacrifices to the deity. The last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi are known as Sandhi Time or the holy juncture during Durga Puja, Drik Panchang says. It is customary to light 108 earthen lamps during Sandhi Kaal.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!