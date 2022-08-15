Happy Parsi New Year 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones on Navroz

Parsi New Year 2022: It is that time of the year again when the Parsi community will get together with their loved ones to mark the beginning of the Iranian calendar. We are talking about the Parsi New Year. It is also known as Navroz or Nowroz. Navroz literally translates to 'new day'. While the occasion is marked in March at various places, the Parsi community in India observes the Parsi New Year in August. This year, they will celebrate it on August 16, Tuesday. This day holds huge significance for the Parsi community and is believed to have been celebrated for the past 3,000 years. It is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujarat as a sizeable Parsi population lives in these states. On this day, people decorate their homes, wear new traditional clothes, eat delicacies, meet friends and relatives, and exchange gifts.

Navroz Mubarak to you and your loved ones. (HT Photo)

If you are celebrating the Parsi New Year with your friends and family, send these best wishes, messages, greetings and images to them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Parsi New Year 2022 Wishes, Images, Greetings and Messages:

Praying for you and your family's happiness, prosperity and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year.

May this new year bring a lot of happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy Navroz to you.

Parsi New Year is also known as Navroz or Nowroz. (HT Photo)

Nights are dark but days are bright, wish your life will always be full of light. My dear, don't be afraid because God has gifted us a brand New Year. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak.

All things bright and beautiful, good and true, fine and wonderful, I wish for all these things for you today and always. Navroz Mubarak.

Navroz literally translates to 'new day'. (HT Photo)

May this Parsi New Year mark the beginning of a new chapter of your life full of new dreams and new hopes. Warm wishes on Navroz to you and your loved ones. Navroz Mubarak.

As the New Year begins, let us pray that it will be full of peace, happiness and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you always. Happy New Year.

In India, the Parsi community celebrates the Parsi New Year in August. (HT Photo)

Today, surround yourself with positivity and spread smiles among your near and dear ones. Navroz Mubarak.

May Lord praise us in galore. Let's pray for happiness and prosperity. May this Parsi New Year give us happiness. Happy New Year.

As we celebrate the Parsi New Year, I am sending my best wishes wrapped up in lots of love and warmth just for you my dear. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak.

I wish all family members and dear ones a Happy Pateti. May you all have a happy, peaceful and prosperous Year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak.

May this Navroz bring along brighter days for you. May you enjoy this occasion with memorable celebrations. Wishing you Navroz Mubarak.

