Baking delights: Cup cakes, popsicles get tricolour coating

Baked goodies and sweet treats have acquired a new avatar at the deft hands of home bakers, who are busy catering to Independence Day celebrations across Delhi-NCR. With office parties and home get-togethers taking place with full gusto this year, most bakers say they have their logs full!

“Our 75th year of Independence is being celebrated by everyone, including corporates,” says Anubha Garg, a home baker from Gurugram who recently got 300 tricoloured cupcakes delivered for the celebration at an office in the city. And, orders are still pouring in! “We’re doing Tricolour-themed puddings and sandwiches — prepared with fresh, in-house baked bread. We are also preparing tricoloured butter cookies, cakes and more.”

Busy whipping up three-tier Tricolour-themed cakes is Delhi-based home baker Ragini Saxena. She says, “All the three tiers will have different fusion flavours. The first will be a combination of vanilla and mango, the second will have chocolate and blueberry, the third will be in vanilla and strawberry flavours. Our fusions sell like hot cakes! Also on the list are muffins with toppings in the theme of the Tricolour, pictures of different states’ attires, etc. We also have Tricolour-themed cake jars, cupcakes and cakesickles. All our products will be accompanied with a small national flag and a message on national integration.”

Orders are also being placed by condominiums across NCR, where ceremonies are planned to unfurl the national flag and revel in patriotic spirit. “It’s wonderful to add some sweetness to their celebrations,” says Vatsala Arora, a baker from Gurugram, adding, “Specifically for today, we are doing a lot of fresh fruit cream cakes and pineapple cream cakes, since many senior citizens and the elderly prefer something light and not too sweet. Chocolate cakes are, of course, always popular. We also send out little cookie packets as gifts for children participating in cultural programmes in school.”

Preparing eclairs alongside cupcakes and cakes to mark the occasion is Divya Sreeji, another Gurugram-based baker. “This year, celebrations are definitely more in number, as people are truly excited about proudly celebrating our independence and clicking selfies with the national flag. This made us receive a lot of corporate as well as individual orders to seal the day on a delicious note,” she shares.

