Happy Propose Day 2023: Wishes, images, greetings and messages to share with your crush or partner on February 8

Every year, lover's all across the globe wait with bated breath to celebrate Valentine's week in February. The Valentine's week celebration begins with Rose Day on February 7, followed by Propose Day. This year, it falls on February 8, Wednesday, and people confess their love in front of their crushes or partners by doing grand or sweet gestures. Some people even pop the big question for their partners. You can make this day extra special by sending lovely messages to your loved ones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose Day, Propose Day to Kiss Day; significance and more explained about 7 days of love)

So, if you plan to send wishes, messages, greetings or images to your crush or partner on Propose Day, we have curated the best for you. You can forward them your wishes on Facebook, WhatsApp or any other social media platform.

Propose Day Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

A love like ours comes once in a lifetime. So, let's promise each other to cherish it forever. Happy Propose Day.

The second day of Valentine's Week is Propose Day. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are many love stories in the world. But ours will always be my favourite. Happy Propose Day.

My feelings for you have only grown stronger ever since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day.

Propose Day falls on February 8. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Will you be my Valentine forever? I promise to cherish you and make you happy every second. Happy Propose Day.

Would you mind sharing the rest of your life with me? I promise we will create the best moments every day. Happy Propose Day.

On Propose Day, people confess their feelings in front for their lovers. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just like the last piece of cake, you have also stolen my heart. Happy Propose Day.

Let's take the next step in our journey together. Will you be mine forever? Happy Propose Day.

Some confess their feelings for their crushes, others pop the big question. (HT Photo)

Ever since I met you, I could not stop thinking about you. I love you so much. Will you be mine forever? Happy Propose Day, my love.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thank you for turning my dreams into reality, filling up my life with your selfless love and cherishing me forever. Happy Propose Day.

Wishing you all a Happy Propose Day. (HT Photo)

You and I can be the love story of the era. Would you mind being my person forever? Happy Propose Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}