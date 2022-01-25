Happy Republic Day 2022: Inspiring quotes by great leaders and images to share on 73rd Republic Day

Happy Republic Day: January 26, 2022, marks India's 73rd Republic Day. The Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, and India became a sovereign state. Republic Day is celebrated with much pomp all across the nation. On this occasion, an annual parade takes place in the national capital Delhi, which begins at Rajpath and ends at the India Gate. The President of the country hoists the flag at Rajpath. The ceremonious event includes tableaus showcasing India's cultural and social heritage, airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force presenting the spectacular strength display of our defence forces, and more. But most importantly, Republic Day commemorates the spirit of independent and individual India.

President's Bodyguard march during rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

So, to celebrate Republic Day with your family members and friends, here are some inspiring quotes and slogans by some great leaders of this nation that you can share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Republic Day 2022 Quotes, Images and Slogans:

"Law and order are the medicine of the politic body and when the politic body gets sick, medicine must be administered." - Dr BR Ambedkar

Dr BR Ambedkar headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people." - Bhagat Singh

Inspiring quotes by the great leaders of this nation.

"I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood." – Chandrasekhar Azad

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

Happy Republic Day 2022.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai

"We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandrashekhar Azad

"Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good." - Chandra Bhushan

"Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Republic Day inspirational quotes.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil

