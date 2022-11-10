Happy Singles' Day 2022: Best wishes, images, funny messages, quotes to share with your friends to celebrate singlehood

Singles' Day, originally known as Bachelors' Day, is celebrated annually on November 11 in China. It marks the Chinese unofficial holiday and shopping season celebrating people who are not in a relationship. Singles' Day mocks people who are in a relationship and couple-centric festivals. The date, November 11, was chosen for the occasion because the number 1 resembles a bare stick, a Chinese Internet slang for an unmarried man who does not add 'branches' to the family tree.

The most widely accepted Singles' Day origin says that the holiday grew out of Nanjing University's dorm culture. Four single men discussed how they could break away from the monotony of being single and agreed that November 11 would be a day of events and celebrations in honour of being single. However, in recent years, the festival has become a shopping extravaganza in popular culture, even bigger than the Black Friday sale and Amazon's Prime Day combined.

Happy Singles' Day 2022. (HT Photo)

Here are a few best wishes, funny messages, images, greetings and quotes which you can share with your friends on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms to celebrate singlehood.

Singles' Day 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes and Greetings:

It is always better to stay single and happy than be a part of a relationship which is eating you up from the inside.

Singles' Day is marked in China as an unofficial holiday. (HT Photo)

If you are single then enjoy solitude as your favourite companion. Happy Singles' Day.

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Chocolates are cheaper than dinner for two. Happy Singles' Day to you.

Singles' Day celebrates single people and mocks couple-centric holidays. (HT Photo)

Staying single doesn't mean that there was a lack of options. It means that you decided to be on your own. Happy Singles' Day to you.

Love is in the air, and I don't want to breathe. I hope you have an amazing day celebrating your blissful singlehood. Happy Singles' Day.

Singles' Day falls annually on November 11. (HT Photo)

It is not an easy decision to stay single, and it is definitely not for the faint-hearted. I wish all the single souls out there a very Happy Singles' Day.

Single people always live life on their own terms and that is the reason for their happiness. Happy Singles' Day.

November 11 was chosen because 1 signifies a bare stick, a Chinese Internet slang for an unmarried man. (HT Photo)

"Love is a trap. When it appears, we see only its light, not its shadows." - Paulo Coelho.

Don't feel bad if you see your ex with someone else today. Remember, our parents taught us to give the things we don't need to the less fortunate. Happy Singles' Day.

Singles' Day is also a shopping extravaganza in China. (HT Photo)

Love is a gift that we don't want to receive today. Happy Singles' Day, my friend.