Happy Teachers' Day 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your teachers on September 5

Happy Teachers' Day 2022: Every year, on September 5, India celebrates National Teachers' Day. It also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the second President of India and a well-renowned educationist. While India honours its teachers on September 5, Teachers' Day is marked on different dates across the globe. This day celebrates all the teachers in our lives who transformed us into better people, made an impact on our lives, and positively motivated us to do better. They could be your teachers at school, your elder siblings or even your parents.

If you and your loved ones are marking Teachers' Day, we have rounded up some best wishes, messages, greetings, and images for you to share with your teachers on this day on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Teachers Day 2022: 5 reasons why teachers are important in our life)

Teachers' Day 2022 Best Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

If parents give us life, teachers teach us how to harness life to the fullest. To all the hard-working teachers in the world, Happy Teachers' Day.

Teachers Day is celebrated on September 5. (HT Photo)

Today I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy Teacher's Day.

Without you, we would have been lost. Thank you, teacher, for guiding us, inspiring us, and making us what we are today. Happy Teachers' Day.

September 5 also also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. (HT Photo)

You have the special power of inspiring young people like me. We need more teachers like you in our lives. Happy Teachers' Day to you.

A teacher through their hard work and dedication makes this world a better place. Happy Teachers' Day.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the second President of India and a well-renowned educationist. (HT Photo)

Good teachers are hard to find, and we were really lucky to have you as our teacher. Happy Teachers' Day

You have helped in shaping me into the person I am today, and for that, I will always be thankful! Happy Teachers' Day.

Teachers Day is observed on different dates across the globe. (HT Photo)

Your teachings will never be erased from my mind. Happy Teachers' Day!

You gave us all the reasons to dream big and all the resources to achieve it. You are a blessing in our life. Happy Teachers' Day.

Honour your teachers on this special day with gifts and cards. (HT Photo)

Words will fall short of describing your contribution to my life. May God grant you good health so that you can continue to teach for a long time. Happy Teachers' Day.

