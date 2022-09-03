Teachers’ Day 2022: Inspirational quotes by Dr. Sarvopalli Radhakrisnan

Teachers’ Day 2022: Every student's life is significantly influenced by their teachers. Students are not only given education or knowledge, but also crucial values and advice that aid in their development as better people. Every year on September 5, India observes Teachers' Day to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvopalli Radhakrisnan, the nation's first vice president. When some of his students visited Dr. Radhakrishna to wish him a happy birthday in 1962, the custom of observing his birthday as Indian Teachers' Day was born. He urged them to observe this day (September 5) as a way to honour all of India's legendary teachers. The day is a reminder of the role that teachers play in nation-building by guiding and educating the brightest minds of our country. Here are some of the most inspiring quotes by Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. (Also read: Teachers Day 2022: 5 reasons why teachers are important in our life )

1. "Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."

2. "Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness."

3. "When we think we know we cease to learn.”

4. "Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

5. "The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

6. "God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

7. "True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

8. "Religion is behavior and not mere belief."

9. "A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

10. "The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

11. “The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate”

12. “Discontent with the actual is the necessary precondition of every moral change and spiritual rebirth.”

