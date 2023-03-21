Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones

Happy Ugadi 2023: The special time of the year is here. March and April are filled with festivals all over the country and keep cannot keep calm already. This is the season of new beginnings. This is the time when the old year wears off us, and we welcome the new year with renewed passion, zeal and love. Every new beginning brings hope, and the start of a new year is celebrated to welcome all the amazing things that are about to come into our lives. Ugadi is celebrated mainly in the southern half the country, in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Goa. Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share

The first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar is celebrated as Ugadi. Colourful decorations are made on the floor and mango leaf decorations are made around the house. Ugadi is celebrated by decking up in new clothes, taking an oil massage and a bath and then offering puja by visiting the temple. Pachadi is one of the quintessential dishes that is savoured during Ugadi. A combination of all kinds of flavours, Pachadi is a reminder that people should be open to experiencing all kinds of flavours in the coming year.

ALSO READ: Ugadi 2023: Know date, history, significance and celebration

As we gear up to celebrate Ugadi, here is a list of wishes, messages and images that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious day:

Every new beginning is a reminder that we can always start afresh. Happy Ugadi to you and your family.

“This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” ― Taylor Swift

Ugadi is the start of a new year.

Happy Ugadi from me and mine to you annd yours. May you have a wonderful year ahead.

“And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been” ― Rainer Maria Rilke

Ugadi is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

May this year clear all darkness from your path and help you attain success. Happy Ugadi.

“You raze the old to raise the new.” ― Justina Chen Headley, North of Beautiful

Ugadi will be celebrated on March 22.

“All great beginnings start in the dark, when the moon greets you to a new day at midnight.” ― Shannon L. Alder

Pachadi is the quintessential dish of Ugadi.

This year is the year to achieve all that we have been working hard for. Have a great year ahead.

“Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction.” ― Germany Kent

Happy Ugadi to everyone.

Like a plate of Pachadi, may you have all kinds of flavours in the coming year. Happy Ugadi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON