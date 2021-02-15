Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Messages, GIFs, quotes to share on WhatsApp-Facebook

Spring is considered to be the ‘King of all seasons’ and springtime is a symbol of prosperity with the festival of Vasant Panchami considered by Hindus as extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (griha pravesh). Vasant Panchami is also believed to be the day when Saraswati was born and so the day is sometimes referred to as Saraswati Jayanti where people worship her to seek her blessings for giving them wisdom.

Sarasvati is the Hindu Goddess of speech, knowledge, music and art who provides voice, intelligence, force and glory. This festival marks the beginning of Spring season in India and the blooming of the mustard flowers.

Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Vasant Panchami to your family and friends as spring blooms prosperity all around:

May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you. May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami. (HT Digital)

Spring is in air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami! (HT Digital)

May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you. May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true. (HT Digital)

Wishing you happiness, good fortune, success, peace and progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami. (HT Digital)

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear. Happy Basant Panchami! (HT Digital)

We wish you a fresh new life filled with joy, of dance & music in the air. Happy Basant Panchami! (HT Digital)

With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather. Happy Basant Panchmi! (HT Digital)

May you fly high as a kite when the season of fresh life & knowledge arrives! Happy Basant Panchami! (HT Digital)

Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turns into happy shades too. Happy Basant Panchami! (HT Digital)

On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields, fly kites and soar into the sky like them, welcome the spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils like Holika. Happy Basant Panchami. (HT Digital)

This year Vasant Panchami shall be observed on February 16, 2021. The Panchami Tithi shall start at 3.36 am on February 16 and will continue till 5.46 am on February 17.

