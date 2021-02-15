Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Messages, GIFs, quotes to share on WhatsApp-Facebook
Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Vasant Panchami to your family and friends as spring blooms prosperity all around
Spring is considered to be the ‘King of all seasons’ and springtime is a symbol of prosperity with the festival of Vasant Panchami considered by Hindus as extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (griha pravesh). Vasant Panchami is also believed to be the day when Saraswati was born and so the day is sometimes referred to as Saraswati Jayanti where people worship her to seek her blessings for giving them wisdom.
Sarasvati is the Hindu Goddess of speech, knowledge, music and art who provides voice, intelligence, force and glory. This festival marks the beginning of Spring season in India and the blooming of the mustard flowers.
Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Vasant Panchami to your family and friends as spring blooms prosperity all around:
This year Vasant Panchami shall be observed on February 16, 2021. The Panchami Tithi shall start at 3.36 am on February 16 and will continue till 5.46 am on February 17.
