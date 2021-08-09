Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hartalika Teej 2021: Delicious food items to enjoy on this auspicious day

Hartalika Teej 2021: This year Hartalika Teej falls on August 11, 2021. Here is a list delicious dishes that you can try out on this auspicious day.
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Hartalika Teej 2021: The auspicious Hindu festival of Teej is right around the corner, which means celebrations are in order. In India, people celebrate three Teej festivals - Hariyali Teej, Karjari Teej and Hartalika Teej. Celebrated by Hindu women in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, the festivities begin after the monsoon season arrives in the country.

This year Hartalika Teej falls on August 11, 2021. The day is marked on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Hindu month of Bhadrapud, which is the third day of the bright half of the North Indian lunar month. It is believed by the Hindu devotees that Teej signifies the day Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife, after her 108 re-births.

Married women observe fasts for the wellness of their husband, children, and their own self to celebrate this day. Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped by these women, seeking marital bliss and harmony in their homes.

Various delicious dishes are eaten on the occasion of Hartalika Teej, and we have prepared a special list that you can try out:

Ghewar

Round in shape and made with ingredients like flour, ghee, and milk, this finger-licking Rajasthani dessert is a must-have during Teej. It is prepared specifically during the month of Sawan, and the sale hits its peak on Teej.

Khasta Kachori

This is a popular snack from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It is a deep-fried puff pastry that comes with various fillings of onion, dry fruits, peas etc.

Dal Baati Churma

Another famous Rajasthani dish, Dal Baati Churma is an important part of Teej. This dish consists of dal, deep-fried or baked baati and sweetened, cardamom flavoured churma.

Gujiya

This dessert is popularly eaten in Indian households during Holi and Diwali, but many also gorge on this delectable sweet during Teej. Also known as Pedukiya, this sweet is basically a dumpling-like dessert.

Kheer

Any auspicious festival in India is incomplete without Kheer. It is an important part of Teej celebrations as well. Kheer is a pudding made up of milk and rice.

Besan Kadhi

This lip-smacking dish will only add more flavours and colour to your Teej feast. Besan Kadhi consists of thick gravy made with gram flour and curd. It is spicy and sour to taste and can be eating with rice or chapati. People also add fritters, also known as pakoras, to the gravy.

