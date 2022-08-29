Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share

Hartalika Teej 2022: The special day is almost here. The third of the three famous Tej – Hartalika Teej – will be celebrated all over the country on August 30. Observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, Hartalika Teej celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, women keep fast and deck up in colours of red and green. They also worship the idols of Shiva and Parvati and pray for their family, including their husbands. Unmarried women also keep fast to seek a good husband from the gods. Hartalika Teej is considered one of the most important festivals of Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Hartalika Vrat is known as Gowri Habba in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. On this day, women observe Swarna Gowri Vratha and pray to Goddess Gowri to seek for a happy married life. While we gear up to celebrate the festival, we have curated a list of wishes and quotes which you can share with your near and dear ones.

On this auspicious day, hope the lord bless you with health, happiness and prosperity.

“Fire is His head, the sun and moon His eyes, space His ears, the Vedas His speech, the wind His breath, the universe His heart. From His feet the Earth has originated. Verily, He is the inner self of all beings.” ― Anonymous, The Upanishads

Like the beauty of Lord Shiva and Parvati’s love, may happiness and companion ship flourish in your life as well.

“I am Shakti, as well as Shiva. I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity...” ― Robin Rumi, Naked Morsels

Happy Hartalika Teej! Spend the day with family, friends and pray for their well-being.

“Listen, O lord of the meeting rivers, things standing shall fall, but the moving ever shall stay.” ― Basava, The Lord of the Meeting Rivers: Devotional Poems of Basavanna

“When Shakti takes over, Shiva steps back” ― Sapan Saxena, The Tenth Riddle

On this auspicious day, may darkness and worries leave your life forever and pave the way for light and love to come.

“When the gods and demons were fighting, Mahadeva didn’t say that gods are right and demons are wrong. A neutral and unprejudiced power was established in the form of Shani Deva.” ― Shunya

May you get all that your heart desires. Happy Hartalika Teej!