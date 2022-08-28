Hartalika Teej 2022: Puja vidhi, samagri and shubh muhurat

Hartalika Teej 2022: Hartalika Teej is observed annually on the third day of Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar. For married ladies, it is a very significant festival. Keeping fast is considered auspicious on this occasion therefore, all married women across the country will observe a fast on August 30 in hopes of their husbands living a long and healthy life. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddesses Parvati. It is believed that worshipping Mahadev and Mata Parvati on this day brings unbroken good fortune. Know all about the Shubh muhurat, Puja vidhi and samagri . (Also read: Hartalika Teej 2022: Celeb-inspired outfit ideas to celebrate the festival )

Shubh muhurat:

This year Hartalika Teej Vrat will be observed on 30 August 2022. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month

Tritiya Tithi starts at 3:20 pm on Monday, 29th August.

Tritiya Tithi ends at 3:33 pm on Tuesday, 30th August.

Morning puja muhurat will start from 5:58 am until 8:31 am.

Evening puja muhurta will begin at 6.33 pm and run into the night at 8.51 pm.

In terms of the fasting period, the Hartalika Teej fast opens the following day. In such a case, ladies may break their fast on Wednesday, August 31, after fasting on August 30.

Puja samagri:

Puja Samagri for Hartalika Teej include clay or sand idols of Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, and Lord Ganesha, as well as 16 cosmetics, including vermillion, bindiya, henna, and kumkum, as well as yellow cloth, roli, banana leaf, betel nut, Durva, Kalash, Akshat, Ghee, and camphor.

Puja vidhi:

On the day of Hartalika Teej fast, get up early in the morning and wear clean clothes after taking bath . Then after taking water in hand at the time of auspicious time, after taking the resolution of the fast, start the worship. On this day, along with Mother Parvati and Shiva, their son Ganesh is also worshipped.

Create clay and sand idols of the deities for Puja vidhi first; stay away from non-biodegradable materials. Install it in your mandir after that. Offer Lord Shiva white sandalwood, bilvapatra, cannabis, datura, and white flowers in addition to Akshat, Chunari, flowers, fruits, and incense lamps to Goddess Parvati. Chant the Om Namah Shivaya Mantra as you worship Lord Shiva. After that, give bhog to Ganesh Ji, Parvati, and Shiva. Chant Om Umayi Namah and ask for a good husband as you worship Goddess Parvati.

After that, worship all three and gift Lord Shiva a dhoti and a towel while giving Parvati henna, a bindi, and other items. Finally, give these items to a Brahmin who is in need. On the next day, offer vermilion to Goddess Parvati, and break her fast by offering sweets to her.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter