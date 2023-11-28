Hindu festival calendar December 2023: Complete list of festivals in December
December 2023 Hindu Festival Calendar: Though the festive month has ended. Here's a complete list of all the Hindu festivals that fall in this month.
The last month of the year - December - is almost here. The weather starts to get colder as people bring out their warm clothes, whip warm dishes in the kitchen and cook delicious soups to beat the chill in the air. During December, Hindus don't observe any significant festivals as the major festive month has already ended. Christmas and New Year's Eve are the only two meaningful festive occasions at the year-end. During this month, people do Christmas shopping, host get-togethers with friends, make New Year plans, set new goals for the upcoming year, and make New Year's resolutions.
However, there are a few dates in December from the Hindu Calendar that you should know about. The month will begin with Kaal Bhairav Jayanti and Kalashtami, followed by Utpanna Ekadashi and Vivah Panchami. A few other noteworthy festivals in the month are Champa Shashti, Champa Shashti, Rohini Fast, Dattatreya Jayanti, and Annapurna Jayanti. To help you, we decided to curate a list of all these important events. So, for people who are looking for the December month calendar they can check out the list for the upcoming important events.
December 2023 Hindu Festival Calendar:
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti - December 4, 2023
Kalashtami - December 4, 2023
Utpanna Ekadashi - December 8, 2023
Vivah Panchami - December 16, 2023
Telugu Naag Panchami - December 16, 2023
Dhanu Sankranti - December 16, 2023
Champa Shashti - December 17, 2023
The shortest day of the year - December 22, 2023
Gita Jayanti - December 22, 2023
Vaikuntha Ekadashi - December 22, 2023
Mokshada Ekadashi - December 22, 2023
Matsya Dwadashi - December 23, 2023
Rohini Fast - December 25, 2023
Dattatreya Jayanti - December 26, 2023
Annapurna Jayanti - December 26, 2023
Margashirsha Purnima - December 26, 2023
Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi - December 30, 2023