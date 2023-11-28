Hindu festival calendar December 2023: Complete list of festivals in December

The last month of the year - December - is almost here. The weather starts to get colder as people bring out their warm clothes, whip warm dishes in the kitchen and cook delicious soups to beat the chill in the air. During December, Hindus don't observe any significant festivals as the major festive month has already ended. Christmas and New Year's Eve are the only two meaningful festive occasions at the year-end. During this month, people do Christmas shopping, host get-togethers with friends, make New Year plans, set new goals for the upcoming year, and make New Year's resolutions.

The complete list of all the Hindu festivals that fall in December 2023. (Pexels)

However, there are a few dates in December from the Hindu Calendar that you should know about. The month will begin with Kaal Bhairav Jayanti and Kalashtami, followed by Utpanna Ekadashi and Vivah Panchami. A few other noteworthy festivals in the month are Champa Shashti, Champa Shashti, Rohini Fast, Dattatreya Jayanti, and Annapurna Jayanti. To help you, we decided to curate a list of all these important events. So, for people who are looking for the December month calendar they can check out the list for the upcoming important events.

December 2023 Hindu Festival Calendar:

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti - December 4, 2023

Kalashtami - December 4, 2023

Utpanna Ekadashi - December 8, 2023

Vivah Panchami - December 16, 2023

Telugu Naag Panchami - December 16, 2023

Dhanu Sankranti - December 16, 2023

Champa Shashti - December 17, 2023

The shortest day of the year - December 22, 2023

Gita Jayanti - December 22, 2023

Vaikuntha Ekadashi - December 22, 2023

Mokshada Ekadashi - December 22, 2023

Matsya Dwadashi - December 23, 2023

Rohini Fast - December 25, 2023

Dattatreya Jayanti - December 26, 2023

Annapurna Jayanti - December 26, 2023

Margashirsha Purnima - December 26, 2023

Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi - December 30, 2023

Source: Drik Panchang