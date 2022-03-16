Holi 2022: Tips to keep bhang hangover at bay

Holi 2022: While having bhang in Holi can be fun while you are celebrating, its side-effects or hangover can be really nasty. Bhang may relax you, reduce your stress, and may even help you sleep if taken in moderation. Ayurveda recommends boiling bhang with milk and ghee to reap its health benefits on advice of an expert. (Also read: Holi 2022: Irresistible thandai and bhang recipes you must try)

Be mindful of not consuming bhang in high doses as it is known for its psychoactive effects and may lead to short-term memory loss, changes in mood, behaviour and judgment, as well as promote paranoia or psychosis.

Dr Pritam Moon, consultant physician and Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road, spoke to HT Digital on how bhang hangover can be kept at bay.

Stay hydrated: Remember that bhang or alcohol can dehydrate you and make you feel dizzy. So, drink enough water. Doing so can also flush out the toxins from the body. You can even try and have a watermelon or orange juice. Moreover, you need to avoid standing in the sun, if you have had bhang or alcohol. It can cause dehydration and you can even faint.

Eat well before drinking: It is a strict no-no to have bhang or alcohol on an empty stomach. Not eating can cause nausea and vomiting. So, keep your stomach full.

Drink lemon juice: This will hydrate the body and prevent you from feeling nauseated.

Opt for a banana shake: If you feel low in energy or nauseous post a booze session during Holi festivities, then go for a banana shake which will help you stay energized.

Eat salads: Salads are an excellent remedy for curing a hangover. They are light to digest and good for the body. Salads made out of fresh fruits and vegetables will eliminate toxins from the body and hydrate you.

Take a warm shower: Well, it can be refreshing and you won't feel tired. It will surely be soothing and relaxing after all the exertion during the Holi festival.