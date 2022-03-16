Holi 2022: How to celebrate safe Holi during pandemic

Holi 2022: The festival of colours is almost here. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 this year. This festival marks the beginning of the triumph of goodness over evil. Holi brings with itself the hope of happiness, prosperity and wishes of a better tomorrow. This is the time of the year when the roads and the homes deck up in colours, people come out on the streets to play Holi with their family, friends and loved ones and exchange sweets. Holi is also the time fo the year when people return homes from faraway cities to meet their family and enjoy the day together.

The day before Holi is celebrated as Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. This day comes with a lot of historical significance. It is believed that on this day, lord Vishnu saved his disciple Prahlad from the clasp of demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika. Choti Holi signifies the win of goodness and faith over evil. Holi also brings with itself lip-smacking dishes and drinks which are enjoyed together with family and friends.

However, since the last two years, Holi celebrations have been shadowed due to the covid pandemic. While we are awaiting the celebrations on March 18, people are also scared of contracting the virus. Keeping in mind the current situation, we have prepared a list of dos and don’ts that can be followed to have a safe Holi celebration, all the while matching up to the fun:

Play from the balcony – The best way to avoid the virus is by not getting into the crowd. Clean up your balcony and make space for your friends and family to play Holi. That way you can celebrate it with your near ones and also not worry about the virus.

Use mask and sanitisers – Following the basic covid protocols is mandatory. Do not step out without the mask and sanitiser. Wash your hands often and keep your mask on to stay safe.

Use organic colours – Holi celebrations also brings with it the fear of harming our eyes, skin and hair with harmful chemicals. It is best to use organic and herbal colours for playing Holi so as to keep ourselves healthy.

Prepare the lip-smacking dishes at home – Holi's drinks such as bhaang and thandaai are famous, so are gujia and malpoas. While going out to eat is a ritual for many during Holi, it is best to avoid the same for this year. Prepare the dishes at home and enjoy a hearty meal with your near and dear ones beside you.

In case of fever or cough, avoid going into the celebrations – In case you are showing symptoms such as fever, cold or cough, it is best to avoid going into the crowd. That way you can stay safe and also not spread the virus.

