Happy Choti Holi 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with loved ones on Holika Dahan

Happy Choti Holi 2022: The festival of colours, Holi, is here. It is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Indians all over the globe. Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, celebrates the victory of good over evil. People mark this occasion with great enthusiasm all over the country. This year Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on Thursday, March 17, from 9:06 pm to 10:16 pm, and Holi falls on Friday, March 18, according to Drik Panchang. To celebrate Choti Holi, people gather around a bonfire to pray and perform Holika Dahan rituals. The tradition is associated with Hiranyakashipu's son Prahalad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, and his demoness aunt, Holika. The festival celebrates the killing of Holika by Vishnu in order to save Prahalad.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating the festival of Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, here are some best wishes, images, messages, and greetings that you can send them on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

People take blessing from Holika on the eve of Holi.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

Happy Choti Holi 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings:

May God spray colours of success, prosperity and health over you and your family, and fill each moment with love and happiness. Wish you all a very Happy Choti Holi.

This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy and happy life. Happy Choti Holi.

With the festival of colours comes a lot of joy and happiness. It also brings delicious Gujiyas and Thandai. May you get to enjoy it all today. Happy Choti Holi.

Choti Holi is also known as Holika Dahan.

On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi.

The day of fun and enjoyment is back, for it is the festival of Holi. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi.

This year, Choti Holi falls on March 17,

Holika Dahan ke pavan avsar par aapko aur aapke pariwar ko meri or se dher saari hardik shubh kamnayein.

May Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings on this auspicious day. Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Choti Holi.

This festival celebrates the victory of good over evil.

May there be no trace of evil in your life. May there be only goodness all around you. Happy Holika Dahan.

May you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on this auspicious day. Happy Choti Holi.

People celebrate Choti Holi by gathering around a bonfire to pray and perform Holika Dahan rituals

May the splash of colours bring ample joy, health and wealth to you and your family. Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi!

Happy Choti Holi, everyone.