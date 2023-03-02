Holi 2023: Unique Holi traditions from all over the country

Holi 2023: The festival of colours is here. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all across the country. People outside India also bask in festivities through colours, drinks and food. Holi is celebrated with loved ones by smearing each other’s faces with colours. Later, people enjoy glasses of bhang and thandai together – quintessential Holi drinks to enjoy the festival. Lip-smacking sweets are also prepared and distributed among near and dear ones during this time. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8.

As we gear up to celebrate the festival, let’s have a look at unique Holi traditions that are observed all across the country, which are laden with history, rituals and a lot of fun.

Lath Maar: In Barsana, a unique tradition is followed where men are beaten with wooden sticks by women. Men sometimes catcall and tease women to get their attention, and then shield themselves from their beating.

Pakka colours: Festivals of India are very close to its roots and the soil. Pakka colours are organic colours made with natural dyes and herbs. Often Holi is played with colours containing toxic chemicals, which can lead to harmful conditions in the body.

Holi ashes: A shocking tradition is followed in Varanasi – the city known for their Holi celebrations. After the puja is performed by the priest, people engage in throwing ashes obtained from cremation pyres and throw at each other. Sometimes they mix gulal with ashes and use it to play Holi.

Holika Dahan: This tradition is followed in a lot of places in India, where huge heaps of dry branches and unused items are created, and then put on fire. It denotes letting go of sadness and toxicity and welcoming happiness and prosperity in our lives.

Basanta Utsav: In some parts of Bengal, mainly Santiniketan, Birbhum, people engage in Basanta Utsav where they play Holi accompanied by song, dance and chanting of hymns. This was introduced by legendary laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

