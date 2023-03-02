Holi 2023: 5 unique ideas for your Holi party

Holi 2023: The special time of the year is almost here. Every year, Holi is cleebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all across the country. People staying outside India also bask in festivities. The festival of colours is here and Holi is known for spreading joy, happiness, prosperity and most importantly, taking away the dull of sadness from people’s lives. People of all ages come out on the streets to smear colours on each other’s faces. Water balloons are also splashed at each other. Holi is also the festival of food and drinks. From thandai to lip-smacking sweets are prepared at home and distributed among loved ones.

Holi parties are one of the main attractions of this festival. People arrange Holi parties at home or venues and invite their near and dear ones to come together and celebrate the festival of colours with food, drinks and happiness. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, we have curated a few ideas to make your Holi party the ultimate blast!

Organic colours: Holi colours can cause a lot of harm on the skin, hair and eyes. It is advised to use organic colours so that we can keep the fun intact without worrying about skin or eye irritation. Hence, this Holi, welcome organic colours and encourage people to use organic colours instead of the common colours.

Hampers: A little personalised gift can go a long way. Since we know the invitees dearly, we can personalise and handpick items for their hamper and gift them when they visit the Holi party.

Holi drinks: What is Holi without drinks and sweets. This Holi, prepare fun cocktails and mocktails, and name them after each person in the party. Make it fun by asking them to do bottoms up of the drinks of their own name.

Karaoke: Music is normal in every party. But this Holi party, you can arrange Karaoke for your friends and watch them laugh and sing along to their favourite songs.

T-shirts: Organise customised DIY T-shirts and play Holi wearing the same.