Chandigarh, Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated in Haryana, Punjab with great fervour on Friday as children threw balloons filled with colourful water, people smeared 'gulal' on each others' faces and distributed sweets to friends and relatives. Holi celebrated across Haryana, Punjab with gaiety

Some revellers zoomed through the streets on motorbikes while others danced to music.

Police in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and joyous Holi.

A warning was issued against any kind of hooliganism, while traffic and local police were deployed at many places to check incidents of speeding and reckless driving.

Durgiana Temple in Amritsar witnessed a heavy rush during the day.

There was also a huge rush of devotees among Sikhs for the Holla Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini extended Holi greetings to the people.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious festival of colours, Holi. This festival full of joy and enthusiasm gives the message of love, unity and harmony," Kataria said.

It is also a symbol of our rich cultural heritage, Governor Kataria said in a post in Hindi on X.

Punjab CM Mann posted on X: "I hope this festival brings colours of happiness in your life. May mutual love and brotherhood always prevail."

Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur also offered prayers at the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

Haryana Governor Dattatreya urged people to celebrate the festival of colours with "love, affection, usual fervour and enthusiasm".

Haryana CM Saini made a pitch for unity and development in his message to the people on Holi. He said Holi was not just a festival of colours, but a symbol of love, brotherhood and social harmony.

On the eve of Holi eve on Thursday evening, a "Holi Milan Samaroh" was organised at Haryana Raj Bhavan here, with Chief Minister Saini, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and senior officials in attendance.

Governor Dattatreya greeted Chief Minister Saini and all other officials by applying 'gulal' and showering flowers on them and wished them a Happy Holi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.