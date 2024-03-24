Holy Week 2024: From Palm Sunday to Easter, check out the complete timeline

Holy Week 2024: One of the most important periods in the Christian calendar is Holy Week, also known as Passion Week. It is a sequence of eight days that provides an opportunity for the Christian community to reflect on the transformation of humanity brought about by the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross. The week begins with Palm Sunday, the day Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem. It continues with the Last Supper, his crucifixion, and culminates in Easter Sunday, which marks his resurrection. This year, Holy Week is celebrated by the Christian community worldwide from Sunday, March 24 to Sunday, March 31. Scroll down to know the complete timeline. (Also read: What is Palm Sunday? From significance to global celebrations, here's everything you need to know ) Explore the rich traditions and significance of each day of Holy Week(Freepik)

Holy Week 2024 complete timeline

Palm Sunday: March 24

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphant arrival in Jerusalem on his donkey. The Bible says that when Jesus arrived in Jerusalem, the people waved and placed palm branches on the ground in front of him. On Palm Sunday, palm branches are often distributed in churches to commemorate the day. Before entering the church, people carry the palms in a procession after the priest has blessed them.

Holy Monday: March 25

Holy Monday is the second day of Holy Week, right after Palm Sunday. The Bible describes Jesus as having spent his second day in Jerusalem teaching and arguing with the religious authorities on Holy Monday and the following day (Holy Tuesday). On this day, Christians celebrate Jesus' cleansing of the churches, when he drove out sinners and overturned the tables of those who sold doves.

Holy Tuesday: March 26

HHoly Tuesday, or Great and Holy Tuesday, is a day in Holy Week that precedes Easter. This day commemorates the time when priests or Pharisees collaborated with Herod the Great, the Roman-appointed king of Judea, to condemn Jesus.

Holy Wednesday: March 27

One of Jesus' disciples, Judas Iscariot, consented on Holy Wednesday to turn on the religious leaders in exchange for thirty pieces of money. Churches frequently commemorate this occasion with the Tenebrae service, a sombre and reflective program that includes readings and psalms.

Maundy Thursday: March 28

On Maundy Thursday, during his Last Supper with his disciples, Jesus introduced the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist. He also demonstrated his emphasis on service and humility by washing the feet of his disciples. Holy Communion, a sacrament essential to Christian devotion, is remembered and venerated on Maundy Thursday.

Good Friday: March 29

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus. This sombre day of fasting and penance invites Christians to reflect on what Jesus gave up to save humanity. Many churches participate in the Stations of the Cross, where members meditate on the events leading up to Jesus' death.

Holy Saturday: March 30

On Holy Saturday, Christians await with great expectation as they get ready to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus. Many churches have Easter Vigils, where the faithful congregate for readings, prayers, and the lighting of the Paschal Candle, which represents Christ's light.

Easter Sunday: March 31

One of the most significant days on the Christian calendar is Resurrection Day, also known as Easter Sunday, which honours the resurrection of Jesus. Families get together for feasts and celebrations, and churches host special services. Symbolising rebirth and fresh life, the Easter egg is a widely observed custom throughout this season.