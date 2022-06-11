Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / HT City 30Under30: Quest for the go-getters begins!
festivals

HT City 30Under30: Quest for the go-getters begins!

The HT City 30 Under 30 awards, presented by Raheja Developers Limited, raise a toast to fearless achievers from different walks of life, who have achieved phenomenal success before they turned 30.
A glimpse of the winners from the last edition of HT City 30Under30 awards.
Published on Jun 11, 2022 02:38 PM IST
ByHenna Rakheja, New Delhi

They win hearts with their passion. Some serve humanity with compassion. Some strive to keep the masses entertained with their skills, while some implement education to make a difference. A few run successful business ventures, keeping the environment or public health in mind. But irrespective of their choice of field, they continue to be an inspiration across generations. This is the youth brigade of modern India, which leads by example!

The 2022 edition of HT City 30Under30 awards, presented by Raheja Developers Limited, celebrates the achievements of 30 individuals who carve their own path and achieve success even before they turn 30.

From literature and technology to social welfare and hospitality, there are 30 categories under which the winners — chosen by an eminent jury — dazzled last year. And after a successful edition, we are resuming our quest to find young achievers, who have the ability to keep trying, despite facing setbacks. With incredible tales to share with the world, they have set out on their journeys and compelled us to raise a toast to their feats.

Join us as we celebrate some exceptional achievers and their talent. Watch this space to know more.

RELATED STORIES

Follow more on @htcity

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP