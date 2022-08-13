Independence Day 2022 : 5 amazing tricolour craft ideas kids would love to try

Independence Day 2022: Now that Independence Day (August 15) is almost here, it's crucial to teach children about its significance. The use of craft can be a great approach to inspire patriotism in kids. Let's welcome this Independence Day by making patriotic crafts in tricolour and celebrating it with the children with pride and delight. (Also read: Independence Day 2022: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Tri colour paper flower

Make this day more colourful and exciting with easy tri-colour paper flower. All you need to make this is A4 coloured paper sheets (saffron, white, green), fevicol and scissors.

Step 1 - Take the coloured sheets and cut them into two equal pieces. After cutting grab the saffron sheet first and roll it firmly. Do the same with the other two sheets. After rolling it completely paste it with fevicol.

Step 2 - With the help of the scissors cut thin standing stripes. Make sure to cut them firmly and equally, otherwise you can lose your pattern.

Step 3- When you are done with stripes, just pull and twist the orange flower upside. Do it with patience as stripes may tear if you pull them forcefully.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Tri-colour paper crown

It is a wholistic craft activity as it includes cutting, pasting and colouring as well. For this activity you need to have a white A4 size sheet, Ribbon, straw, poster colour, paint brush, one bottle cap, scissors and fevicol.

Step 1- Take a straw and roll the paper around it. Apply fevicol while rolling and after making a paper straw, remove the straw.

Step 2- Make six paper straws like that and cut them into half. Now you will have 18 small paper straws.

Step 3- Take a paper of equal size of straw and paste all the straws one by one. Add a ribbon in the back side of the paper.

Step 4- Now your crown is ready and it's time to make it tri-colour. Apply colours and it is complete.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Tri-colour paper flower badge

All you need to have for this activity is an A4 size sheet, sticky tape, fevicol, scissors, scale, safety pin and a thick sheet

Step 1- Cut the sheet into three equal sizes, then fold each sheet and give cuts to the folded side and apply glue on side of the paper.

Step 2- Fold the sheet in circular motion and make it like a loop. Do the same with other two sheets and add the one after another.

Step 3- After adding one strip after another now you have a beautiful tri-colour flower with looped petals.

Step 4- Paste in on a circular piece of thick sheet and add a safety pin and your tri-colour badge is ready.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Tri-colour butterfly flag

It is easy, creative and hardly takes 5 minutes to complete. All you need for this activity is A4 size sheets (safron, green, white), scissors and fevicol.

Step 1- Take each sheet and draw a butterfly on it. Make sure they are of different sizes.

Step 2- Cut the butterflies from each of the sheet.

Step 3- Fold the butterflies into two equal half and place it one after the other and apply fevicol in the middle. And your tri-colour butterflies are ready.

It's great for independence day decoration and you can place them however you like.

5. Tri-colour Pen holder

This is a pretty Republic Day craft. This pencil holder will be a great utility craft for kids. All you need for this activity is a tin can, toilet paper roll, white sheet, colours, quilling needle, glue and scissor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step 1- Take the toilet paper and wrap it around the tin can. Once it done apply glue and let it dry.

Step 2- Once it dried one, paint it tri-colour. Now take tri-colour sheets and cut it into small strips.

Step 3- Now use a quilling needle and tricolor quilling strips to make the eccentric eye shaped petals for the flower.

Step 4 - You can form the petals by making some lose coils and then pinching them at opposite ends and making an eye shape. Make the central bulb of the flower by tight coiling a navy blue quilling strip.

Step 5- Now stick the petals around the navy blue central bulb. Stick the flower on the front of the pencil holder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter