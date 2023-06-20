International Day of Yoga 2023: Best wishes, images, inspiring quotes and messages to celebrate Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga is marked annually on June 21 on a global scale since 2015. An invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition, yoga has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. This year, the theme for International Yoga Day is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which beautifully encapsulates our collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

International Day Of Yoga 2023 falls on June 21. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Day of Yoga 2023 is an annual event. (HT Photo)

Every year, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated with fervour across the globe. Check out our collection of best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and Facebook statuses to boost your fitness mood.

International Day of Yoga 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages and Inspiring Quotes:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yoga is the rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, the harmony of the soul, and the symphony of life. Happy International Day of Yoga.

The International Day of Yoga 2023 is being marked since 2015. (HT Photo)

May your yoga practice lead you to a healthier mind, body, and soul. Happy Yoga Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Yoga is the symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget." - Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The International Day of Yoga 2023 theme is Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. (HT Photo)

On this special day, may you embrace the power of yoga and experience its transformative effects. Happy Yoga Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yoga is the gateway to happiness and the secret to a healthy mind. Wishing you a Happy International Yoga Day.

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in ancient India. (HT Photo)

On this yoga Day, strengthen your mind, body and soul with the ancient practice. Happy International Day of Yoga.

"Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self and through the self. Happy International Day of Yoga." - The Bhagavad Gita.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness about the many benefits of practicing yoga. (HT Photo)

Yoga is the journey that takes you through yourself, to your true self, to your soul. I wish everyone a very Happy Yoga Day.

May the practice of yoga bring peace, harmony, and well-being to your life. Happy International Day of Yoga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, International Yoga Day falls on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Yoga gives us the lesson to cure what is fatal to be endured and to endure what you cannot cure. Wishing you Happy International Yoga Day.

"Yoga is a light that once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame." - BKS Iyengar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yoga improves not only your physical well-being, but also your mental health. (HT Photo)

Yoga can be defined as a method that can be used to uncover the magic that exists within us. Happy Day of Yoga.

Wishing you a journey of self-reflection and enlightenment on this International Day of Yoga.

Wish you a happy International Yoga Day 2023. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured." - BKS Iyengar.