International Men's Day 2023: Date, theme, history, significance, wishes and quotes to share with men in your life

International Men's Day celebrates the contributions men make to society, families and communities around the world. It's also a time to celebrate the lives, achievements and contributions of boys and men - especially those related to country, marriage, family, community, union and childcare. The day serves as a reminder to value the positive impact that men have on our lives and to push for social change that promotes compassion and understanding. This day is a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate their achievements while encouraging conversations about men's health, wellbeing and potential issues. From date and history to theme, here's everything you need to know about this day.

When is International Men's Day 2023

International Men's Day will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm worldwide on Sunday, November 19.

International Men's Day 2023 theme

The theme for International Men's Day 2023 is 'Zero Male Suicide', which highlights the importance of helping men and boys to manage their mental health. November is a crucial month for men's souls and for creating a safe environment in which men can be vulnerable.

History of International Men's Day

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, first observed International Men's Day in 1999 in honour of his father's birthday. He urged everyone to use the day to discuss issues that affect boys and men in particular.

However, Thomas Oaster was the founder of International Men's Day in 1992. It had been conceived a year earlier. Because of its significance, Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, revived the day in 1999. In addition to commemorating his father's birthday on 19 November 1989, Dr Teelucksingh decided to celebrate International Men's Day on the same day to commemorate the unification of the Trinidad and Tobago football team, which enabled the nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Dr Teelucksingh argued that International Men's Day should be a day to consider global issues affecting men and boys, rather than just a celebration of gender. Every year on November 19, the day falls on the same day as Movember, a campaign to raise money for men's health in which men, or Mo Bros, grow beards and refrain from shaving.

International Men's Day significance

International Men's Day is a day to celebrate the positive contributions men make to society and to highlight the importance of their well-being. It serves as a platform to address issues affecting men's mental health, promote gender equality and promote positive male role models. The day encourages open discussion about the challenges men face, such as stereotypes and societal expectations, while highlighting the need for support systems and initiatives that contribute to their overall health and happiness. Ultimately, International Men's Day aims to create a more inclusive and understanding world for all.

International Men's Day 2023 wishes and quotes

Happy International Men's Day! Today, let's celebrate the incredible men who make a positive impact on our lives and the world.

To all the amazing men out there, may your day be filled with joy, recognition, and the appreciation you truly deserve. Happy International Men's Day!

Happy Men's Day to the gentlemen who stand tall with integrity, compassion, and strength. Your influence is invaluable.

You are the rock in our lives - The best husband, father, brother and son we could ever wish for. Today, we celebrate you. Happy Men's Day.

To all the men out there, without you, we are incomplete. Thank you for being a part of our lives. Let us celebrate you for all the value you add to our life. Happy International Men’s Day.

The world is a better place with the positive influence of good men. Happy International Men's Day to all the gentlemen making a difference.

"The measure of a man is not how much he suffers in the test, but how he comes out at the end." - Neal Shusterman

"The strength of a man isn't seen in the power he wields; it's seen in the choices he makes." - Bryant McGill

"Being male is a matter of birth, being a man is a matter of age, but being a gentleman is a matter of choice." - Vin Diesel

"The world needs strong men. A strong man equals a strong family, and a strong family equals a strong community." - Zig Ziglar

"Men are like steel. When they lose their temper, they lose their worth." - Chuck Norris