International Orangutan Day 2023: Orangutan, the old man of the forest, are majestic creatures that dwell of trees. They are known to be the largest tree-dwelling creatures of the forest. These majestic animals build nests to stay in, have long arms and also know how to use tools, if the need arrives. Known to be the ancestors of gorillas, orangutans are known to have a long-life span of about 50 to 60 years. One interesting fact about orangutans is that we humans share about 97 percent of our DNA with them. However, due to the prolonged problem of deforestation faced by the forests of the world, orangutans are endangered. They are losing their place to live and their own habitat to thrive in.

International Orangutan Day 2023: Date, history, significance(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Orangutan Day is just around the corner, as we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few important facts to know.

ALSO READ: Evolution of human speech traces back to ancient ancestors of chimpanzees

Date:

Every year, International Orangutan Day is celebrated on August 19. On this day, people raise awareness of the importance of saving these majestic animals and protecting them from becoming extinct.

History:

Orangutans spend most of their time on treetops – hence, deforestation has had a significant impact on their lifestyle. Dwelling there and foraging for food has become more difficult for the orangutans in the forest. International Orangutan Day is celebrated to create awareness on the negative impacts of deforestation on the habitat of the orangutans and how they are facing extinction because of the same.

Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is believed that with rapid deforestation, orangutans are likely to disappear from the earth in the next fifty years. On this day, it is important to research the impact of deforestation on orangutans and help them protect their habitat. The best way to celebrate the day is by researching orangutans, informing friends and family about them, signing petitions and considering volunteering for organisations that are working in preserving the species.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.