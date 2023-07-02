International Plastic Bag Free Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the harmful impacts of single-use plastic bags on the environment and the day serves as a reminder to individuals, communities and businesses worldwide to take action and reduce their reliance on plastic bags. Plastic bags contribute to pollution, harm wildlife, and take hundreds of years to decompose, causing long-term damage to ecosystems.

International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration (Photo by Twitter/Tiredearth)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On this day, various initiatives and campaigns are organised to promote alternatives to plastic bags, such as reusable bags made from sustainable materials. It is an opportunity for individuals to refuse single-use plastic bags and opt for eco-friendly alternatives when shopping or carrying goods since International Plastic Bag Free Day encourages collective efforts to reduce plastic waste, protect the environment and foster a more sustainable future for our planet.

Date:

International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated on July 3 every year.

History:

The initiative was started by the Bag Free World campaign, a global movement aiming to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags. The campaign was launched in 2008 by a group of organisations and individuals concerned about the environmental impact of plastic bags.

Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The celebration of International Plastic Bag Free Day aims to create a collective consciousness and encourage individuals, communities and businesses to take steps toward reducing their reliance on plastic bags, promoting sustainable alternatives and working towards a cleaner and healthier environment. The day serves as a reminder of the harmful effects of plastic bags on the environment, wildlife and human health.

It raises awareness about the need to reduce plastic waste, promote sustainable alternatives and encourage behavioural changes regarding the use of plastic bags.

Celebration:

International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated worldwide through various activities and initiatives. Organisations, environmental groups and individuals organise events, workshops and awareness campaigns to educate people about the impacts of plastic bags and promote alternatives like reusable bags.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Communities, cities and even entire countries may take part in plastic bag bans or regulations on this day, implementing policies to limit the use of single-use plastic bags. Volunteer groups and environmental organisations often organise cleanup drives to collect and remove plastic bags from beaches, parks and other natural areas while businesses and retailers may offer discounts or incentives to customers who bring their reusable bags while shopping, encouraging the use of sustainable alternatives.

Schools, universities and educational institutions use this day as an opportunity to educate students about the environmental impacts of plastic bags and the importance of reducing plastic waste.