International Women's Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates Women's Day with animation honouring ways women support women

Women's Day falls annually on March 8, and Women's History Month is celebrated all through March. This year, it is celebrated with the Hindu festival of Holi. Today, Google Doodle is marking the occasion by sharing an animation celebrating many ways women support women. Meanwhile, Women's Day celebrates the contribution of women to our society and their cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements while highlighting gender equality, equal pay, discrimination against women, and hoping for a diverse, equitable, and inclusive world. Women's Day also wishes for a community where differences are valued and celebrated. Keep scrolling to know more about today's Google Doodle.

Google Doodle celebrates women supporting women on International Women's Day

Today's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day by honouring the many ways in which women support women. They released a Doodle on March 8 featuring vignettes within each GOOGLE letter, highlighting many areas women support each other to "progress and improve each other's quality of life". It has a woman delivering a speech as women of all ages look up to her, moms taking care of their babies, women marching to change the world, and a woman doctor. Additionally, if you click on the Doodle, purple confetti falls on the screen, and women raise purple flags while wearing wristbands in the same shade. For the uninitiated, suffragettes wore purple in 1908. Check out the Doodle below.

The Google Doodle website shared the animation and wrote, "Women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere. Women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights. Women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life. Women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood. In honour of women across the globe who are supporting each other across all aspects of life - Happy International Women's Day."

Meanwhile, the theme for International Women's Day 2023 is Embrace Equity. The International Women's Day website says, "Equity isn't just a nice-to-have, it's a must-have. A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society's DNA. And it's critical to understand the difference between Equity and Equality. The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about 'Why equal opportunities aren't enough'."