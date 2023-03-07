International Women's Day: How to celebrate Women's Day while chilling at home

International Women's Day 2023: The special time of the year is here. Everyone has one woman in our lives that we owe our lives to. From being a mother to a sister to a daughter or a partner, women in multiple roles enrich our lives and make it better by being a part of it. International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to celebrate the women of our lives and let them know how much they mean to us. Women make our lives easier, better and beautiful and we cannot ever begin to thank them for being such an amazing part of our lives.

Women are meant to be celebrated every day of our lives, but International Women’s Day keep reminding us of the importance of the women and how much we owe our lives to them. This day is meant to celebrate the women of our lives and pamper them to bits with what they love. In case you are planning to chill at home on this special day, here are a few ideas on how we can make March 8 special for the women:

Pajama party: What is a better way to celebrate the women of our lives by doing what they love – getting matching pajamas with their besties and binge-watching their favourite shows or having a small party at home? Get customised pajamas, a projector and play your favourite film or series.

Cook for them: Women love to be pampered. On this special day, cook their special lunch and surprise them with their favourite platter. The way to a woman’s heart is through her stomach and we can guarantee that she will never stop gushing about it.

Virtual coffee date: Women, in case you are far away from the besties, there are still multiple ways to celebrate. Organise a virtual date, wear twinning clothes and have a coffee date while talking and laughing about sweet nothings.

Bake with a playlist: What about waking the women of your lives up with their favourite playlist and baking their favourite cake for them? Trust us, they will never forget this sweet gesture.