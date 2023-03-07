Happy Women's Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes, greetings to share with special women in your life

Happy Women's Day: International Women's Day is an annual occasion celebrated annually on March 8. The day brings attention to the women's rights movement, gender equality issues, women's reproductive rights, women's achievements in various fields, and violence and abuse against women. This year, the International Women's Day 2023 campaign theme is #EmbraceEquity, which aims to get the world talking about 'Why equal opportunities aren't enough'.

International Women's Day 2023. (HT Photo)

(Also Read | International Women's Day 2023: When is Women's Day? Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know)

People celebrate International Women's Day by honouring the women in their lives - be it their mother, grandmother, sister, wife, girlfriend, and more. You can also make the day special by sending our curated list of best wishes, images, messages, quotes, and greetings to all the women in your life.

Women's Day 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

Being a woman is a superpower, and I still don't know how you do it all with such grace. Happy Women's Day to all the superheroes in my life!

Happy Women's Day to all the brave and incredible women!(HT Photo)

Our world would mean nothing if there were no women in it. Their courage, tenderness and ability to move through life while conquering challenges amazes us every day, Happy Women's Day to all.

She is a dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and she is You. Happy Women's Day to you, our brave soul.

International Women's Day falls on March 8 annually. (HT Photo)

To all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy Women's Day.

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna.

Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women in various fields and their contribution to the society. (HT Photo)

Happy Women's Day to strong, intelligent, talented and simply wonderful women! Don't ever forget that you are loved and appreciated.

"I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - Charlotte Brontë.

International Women's Day brings attention to the women's rights movement and gender equality issues. (HT Photo)

"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai.

Well-behaved women seldom make history! To all the women who break the glass ceiling and pave the way for a better future, Happy Women's Day.

Make the women in your life feel special on this day and every day of the year! (HT Photo)

"A wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim." - Maya Angelou.