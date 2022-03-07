International Women's Day 2022: Here are 6 meaningful ways in which you can celebrate virtually on March 8

International Women's Day 2022: Every year, March 8 is marked as International Women's Day across the globe. The day celebrates the cultural, political, and socio-economical achievements of women and girls. Women are breaking barriers and achieving the impossible every single day. There's nothing that we cannot do. So, why let pandemic or distance from your girl gang dampen your Women's Day spirits. There are many great ways to celebrate March 8. From investing in organisations prioritising uplifting women internationally to consuming women-led content to celebrating with your girl gang, there are several things that you can do on International Women's Day.

So, if you are looking for meaningful ways to celebrate International Women's Day, either alone or with your gang, we have listed a few things you can easily do virtually.

Educate Yourself About Women's Rights

International Women's Day is all about celebrating women and their achievements. But, it is also important for women to know about their rights and keep themselves updated about any changes or newly formed policies. And what better day to do the same than on Women's Day. After all, being aware of your rights makes you feel empowered and confident. It can also save you in tricky situations and help you understand right from wrong. Several online sites provide appropriate information. So, start studying and also spread information.

Donate To Non-profits That Benefit Women

Many non-profit organisations work tirelessly for uplifting women and young girls, fighting for their rights and education, raising important issues around gender parity, championing free speech of marginalised communities, raising intersectional feminist ideologies, and more causes. Many of them benefit women internationally. They are making a real difference for women around the world. So, on International Women's Day, you can make an effort to research these organisations online and make a donation to help their work.

Chill With Your Girls Over Zoom Call

We can never imagine our lives without our girlfriends, right? So, don't let pandemic or distance come in between your friendship. Plan a get-together with your best friends over a zoom call, and do all the things that make each one of you happy. Have a chat, open up about your daily struggles, discuss feminist issues, order each other's favourite dishes, have some wine, and just relax.

Support Local Women-Owned Brands

If you are going to pamper yourself on Women's Day with gifts, the best way to do so is by buying products at local women-owned businesses. There will be more than enough women-owned brands that you can search about online and shop from them. Some labels might also support feminist, environmental, and other important causes. Shopping at these brands is a responsible and great way to utilise your money and give back to women.

Book Club Featuring Women Authors

This is another amazing virtual activity that you can start with your gang of women. All you have to do is kickstart a book club on Women's Day, host a meeting to honour women authors worldwide, and then enjoy a reading session with them. You can also have a discussion by the end of the meeting. Additionally, make it a monthly/weekly affair and enjoy a wholesome and educational session.

Watch Women-Led Movies

We all love watching movies. However, on International Women's Day, why not enjoy women-led movies alone or with your girlfriends instead of the average chick-flicks. Cinema is full of great masterpieces created by women directors or producers or featuring incredible performances by leading ladies. All you have to do is round up a list of these cinematic treasures, start an online watch party, and binge-watch these gems.

