Islamic New Year 2021: Date, wishes and significance of Hijri New Year

Islamic New Year 2021: Muharram, considered the second holiest month after Ramadan, marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. Also knows as the Hijri New Year, this year it will begin in the second week of August.

The Islamic calendar consists of 12 months and 354 or 355 days, it is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. While the Muslim lunar calendar commences with Muharram, it ends with Dhul al-Hijjah.

The New Year has been observed by Muslims all over the world since 622 AD. It is believed that this is when Prophet Mohammed had migrated from Mecca to Medina to escape religious persecution. The upcoming new year will be referred to as Hijri 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or the year of the Hijra). It means that it has been 1443 years since Prophet Mohammed's migration.

ALSO READ: Islamic New Year 2021: All you need to know about the Hijri New Year

Islamic New Year Date

According to the Astronomy Centre's calculations, the first day of the new year in 2021 will fall on Tuesday, August 10, in most parts of the world. August 9 will be the 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in the Islamic calendar, in India. The Muharram month in India and other parts of the world will begin from August 10, if the full moon is seen on August 9. However, if the moon is not sighted on August 9, Muharram will begin from August 11.

Significance of the Islamic New Year

Islamic New Year is considered a time for prayer and reflection on the sacrifices that led to the beginning of the faith. For Shia Muslims, it is a solemn period as it begins the 10 days of mourning leading up to the Day of Ashoura. They mourn the death of Husayn Ibn Ali al-Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who died at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. He died on the 10th day of Muharram.

Wishes for Islamic New Year

Here are some wishes that you can send to your loved ones to celebrate Islamic New Year:

*As the Hijri New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year full of peace, happiness and abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you throughout the new year.

*I pray for you and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy New Hijri Year!

*May all the praises and thanks be to Allah. To whom belongs all that is in heavens & the earth. Have a blessed Muharram!

*Sending you prayers for you and your family's well being. Happy Hijri New year.

*May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and cleanliness this Al-Hijri.

*May this new year brings a lot of peace, prosperity and happiness to the world. May Allah protect us.

*Happy Islamic New Year to all. May this new year bring a lot of peace, prosperity & happiness to the world. May Allah protect us.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter