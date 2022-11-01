It’s dil wali Diwali for diplomats

From enjoying the sight of decked up Delhi to devouring home-made Indian sweets, here’s how ambassadors are planning to celebrate the festival of lights.

Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India

Diwali is a very special holiday. I like the symbolism of this festival: victory of light over darkness, victory of good over evil. This is a universal message. The atmosphere of Diwali reminds me of Christmas in Poland. I love strolling the streets of Delhi during Diwali. In every corner you can see the diyas, some houses are fully decorated with anything that gives light. Usually, I spend Diwali with my family, this year we will do the same. Diwali is the best time to be in India.

Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India

Diwali is one of India’s most significant and eagerly awaited festivals. And I must admit I absolutely love it! The reverie and euphoria surrounding the ‘Festival of Lights’ is a joy to watch. This is my second time in India and I consider myself privileged to have the chance to celebrate Diwali in India, again. Diwali, for me, marks the beginning of the year-end festivities and I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much positivity. We, at the German Embassy, have a tradition to celebrate Diwali together. After a 2 year covid break, I am really happy that this year we are getting together on this joyous occasion. Our Indian colleagues organise and throw a party and invite all the German colleagues to celebrate this amazing festival with them. The entire embassy staff is invited along with their families and friends. It is a big, fun party with food, drinks, dance, music and togetherness.

Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India

“I will be travelling to Mysore during the holidays, for the beautiful lights!” says Pattarat Hongtong, the Ambassador of Thailand to India. She is geared up to soak in the festive vibes of Mysore, which is beautifully decked up with lights around this time of the year.

Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India

We will be in Denmark to celebrate Diwali with family. We will light led-candles and be together as a family. We have celebrated many times in India. We will enjoy traditional sweets and praying for peace and happiness.

Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India

I also like that Diwali has many similarities with Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of Lights. Both commemorate the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Hanukkah is celebrated by lighting candles and Diwali is celebrated by lighting earthen lamps. Preparation of traditional dishes and sweets, as well as distribution of gifts among families and friends, are an integral part of both the festivals. We celebrate the festival with our Indian friends in Delhi. I have also received invitations to join different Diwali celebrations hosted by friends across Delhi. I am eagerly looking forward to it. This will be the second time that I will be celebrating Diwali in India. My family and myself are looking forward to the celebrations. Gulab Jamun is my favourite. I also like Gajar ka Halwa. Both are simply delicious! During festivals, we try to make these delicacies at home with the help of our Indian friends.

David Pine, New Zealand High Commissioner to India

I don’t have any special plans for Diwali yet, but I’m really looking forward to the Diwali staff party at the High Commission after a gap of two years. It’ll be a lovely way to come together, celebrate and count our blessings. It’ll be a colourful affair for sure, and I’ll have to bring my A-game with a festive Indian kurta. India has such a fascinating variety of textiles and colours, I’ll be spoilt for choice. There will be plenty of Indian delicacies on the menu, and I’ll go with my colleagues’ recommendations. Maybe I’ll be on the lookout for some sweets that can be paired with New Zealand chocolate!