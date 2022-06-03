Jamai Sasthi 2022: History, significance and all that you need to know

Jamai Sasthi 2022: The auspicious day is almost here. This year, Jamai Sasthi will be celebrated on June 5. Jamai Sasthi, a predominantly Bengali festival, is dedicated to the son-in-laws of the family. Jamai in Bengali means son-in-law and Sasthi refers to the sixth day of the month. Hence, the festival takes place in the month of June, on the sixth day of the month of Sasthi. All over West Bengal, people engage in festivities over rituals and delicious platters of home-cooked Bengali dishes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Basant Panchami 2022 recipes: 4 mouth-watering traditional recipes to try

History:

According to mythology, it is believed that there lived a woman who always used to feed on all the food of the house and blame it on a cat. Goddess Sasthi who rides the cat got extremely angry on her. Hence, when the housewife gave birth to her kids, one of them got lost. She then started performing rites to make Goddess Sasthi happy. Later the goddess granted her kid back to her. However, coming to know of the incident, the women’s in-laws became very angry and stopped her from going to her parents’ house. The parents, eager to see their daughter, on the day of Sasthi Puja, invited their son-in-law and their daughter to their house. Hence, that day came to be known as Jamai Sasthi. It is celebrated as a day of reunion and happiness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Significance:

This is the day when the mother-in-law performs Sasthi puja to make Goddess Sasthi happy and seek her blessings for the good fortune and prosperity of her daughters and the sons-in-laws. The son-in-law is invited to the house and treated to a grand feast of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, prepared by the mother-in-law. Gifts are also presented to the son-in-law on this day. Jamai Sasthi is celebrated as a day of a family getting together and celebrating it over food and togetherness.

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON