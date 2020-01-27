Basant Panchami 2020: Traditional dishes associated with the festival

Updated: Jan 27, 2020

India celebrates festivals all throughout the year. Following Makar Sankranti and Pongal, Basant Panchami is now around the corner. It will be celebrated on January 29 this year.

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the maagh month of the Hindu calendar and ‘Basant’ means spring. Basant Panchami marks the end of harsh winters and beginning of the fresh and warmer spring.

People pray to the deity of learning and wisdom, Goddess Saraswati and children are introduced to reading and writing on this day. Students also skip studying for the day in some communities and keep their books and copies in the blessed company of the goddess.

People wear new clothes and consume traditional food. Kites are flown in many parts of the country as part of the festivities. The colour yellow is associated with Basant Panchami as the colour of spring or basant is yellow and is called ‘Basanti’. The hue also represents light, prosperity and optimism.

Here are some of the traditional dishes associated with Basant Panchami

Khichri: Rice and pulses, along with gram and a generous dose of ghee makes up for the appetizing khichri. It is paired with a number of fritters.

Beguni: An indispensable part of the Saraswati Puja diet, Beguni is a fritter made up of eggplant, which is the yin for Khichri’s yang.

Fritters: Potato, onion, pumpkin and cauliflowers fritters are made in Bengali households.

Kesari chawal: Also known as meethe chawal, it is a sweet dish made in Punjabi houses for Basant Panchami.

Kesari Rajbhog: It is a sweet made of paneer dipped in sugar syrup of saffron flavor.

Nariyal ki barfi: Another sweet made of coconut with a touch of saffron.

Boondi ke laddoo: These small, round, yellow sweets are closely associated with Basant Panchami.

Chatni or pickle of kul: Kul or bear fruit is also an intrinsic part of his festival.

