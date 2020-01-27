Basant Panchami 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Facebook and Whatsapp status to share with your loved ones

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:01 IST

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the lunar month of magh (January to February) in the Hindu calendar. This day marks the departure of the winter season and the beginning of the spring season.

Basant Panchami holds importance for the mustard growing farmers of north India as their fields bloom with the crop during the spring season. This year Basant Panchami falls on January 29.

People also offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati on this day. As per Hindu mythology, Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and learning. People dress up in yellow attire and offer yellow colour flowers, like marigold, to the goddess while performing puja.

Like any other festival in India, Basant Panchami is also known for the dishes. Kesari sheera, boondi ke ladoo, sweet saffron rice, rajbhog and khichdi are prepared on this occasion.

People also wish their relatives and friends on Basant Panchmi through SMS, messages and greetings. Here are some messages and wishes you can share on this occasion.

• Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turn into happy shades too. Happy Basant Panchami!

• As winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life also bloom. Happy Basant Panchami 2020!

• Hope Basant Panchami brings forth knowledge and wealth for you. May Goddess Saraswati bless your life with success, happiness, love and warmth. I hope that all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami to you and your entire family!

• Basant Panchami ka ye pyara tyohar, jeevan mein laaye khushiyan apaar, Saraswati viraaje aapke dwar, Shubh kaamna hamari karein sweekar. Happy Basant Panchami

• On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields, fly kites and soar into the sky like them, welcome the spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils like Holika. Happy Basant Panchami.

