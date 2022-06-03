Jamai Sasthi 2022: Wishes, messages and greetings to share with your beloved son-in-law

Jamai Sasthi 2022: The auspicious festival of Jamai Sasthi is celebrated predominantly in West Bengal. Jamai means son-in-law, and Sasthi refers to the sixth day of the month. Hence, as the name suggests, the day is dedicated to sons-in-law. It is observed on the sixth day of Shukla paksha in Jyestha month of the traditional Hindu calendar and Bengalis across the world mark it with much pomp. On this day, mothers-in-law seek blessings for their daughters and sons-in-law from Goddess Sasthi, prepare grand feasts and present gifts to their Jamai. This year, Jamai Sasthi falls on June 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Jamai Sasthi, here are some wishes, messages and greetings to send to your beloved son-in-law on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Jamai Sasthi 2022: History, significance and all that you need to know)

This year, Jamai Sasthi falls on June 5. (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jamai Sasthi 2022 Wishes, Messages and Greetings:

Dear son-in-law, you may not have been born into our family, but you seem to be born to be part of it. I wish you a shubh Jamai Sasthi.

Shubho Jamai Sasthi. God gave us the great gift of you. We are proud to have a man like you as our son in law.

Now that you've come along, our family is complete. Shubho Jamai Sasthi.

You are not only the perfect match for our daughter but also a perfect match for our family. Shubho Jamai Sasthi.

On this auspicious day of Jamai Sasthi, I wish my son in law and daughter prosperity, happiness and health. May you two live a blessed life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I thank God for the day when two innocent souls like you and my daughter found each other. Happy Jamai Sasthi.

On the occasion of Jamai Sasthi, may you get to gorge on delicious food and be blessed with success and happiness.

The Almighty has blessed me with many gifts, but his best gift was blessing me with a son-in-law like you! Shubho Jamai Sasthi.

When our daughter chose you, we knew that you were a good person and that we would love you. Shubho Jamai Sasthi.

Thanks for always treating me like your own mother. I'd never find an awesome son-in-law like you. Shubho Jamai Sasthi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON