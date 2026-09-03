Janmashtami 2026: When is Krishna Janmashtami, September 4 or 5? Know shubh muhurat, ashtami tithi, city wise timings

Janmashtami 2026: The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated annually by devotees of Lord Krishna. The day commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This time, there is no confusion about the festival date. Let's find out the correct date, shubh muhurat, and more about the festival:
Also Read | Couple gets 21-day stay at The Leela Palace from office after relocating to Bengaluru: 1-night costs...
Janmashtami 2026: When is Krishna Janmashtami?
According to Drik Panchang, Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of the Bhadrapada month. This year, it will be the 5253rd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It falls on Friday, September 4, 2026.
Devotees who observe a fast on Janmashtami should have only a single meal before Janmashtami. On the fasting day, devotees take a sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and break it the next day, when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over. Some devotees break the fast when either Rohini Nakshatra or Ashtami Tithi is over.
Janmashtami 2026: Shubh muhurat and important timings
According to Drik Panchang, here are some of the important timings you should know on the day of the Janmashtami celebrations:{{/usCountry}}
According to Drik Panchang, here are some of the important timings you should know on the day of the Janmashtami celebrations:{{/usCountry}}
Nishita puja time - 11:59 PM to 12:45 AM, September 5
Dahi Handi on Saturday, September 5
Vrat parana time - after 06:01 AM, September 5
On parana day Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra get over before Sunrise
Parana time - after 12:45 AM, September 5
Midnight moment - 12:22 AM, September 5
Chandrodaya moment - 11:24 PM Krishna Dashami
Ashtami Tithi begins - 2:25 AM on September 4, 2026
Ashtami Tithi ends - 12:13 AM on September 5, 2026
Rohini Nakshatra begins - 12:29 AM on September 4, 2026
Rohini Nakshatra ends - 11:04 PM on September 4, 2026
Janmashtami 2026: City wise Janmashtami muhurat
Here is the Krishna Janmashtami muhurat in other cities, according to Drik Panchang:
12:10 AM to 12:57 AM, September 5 - Pune
11:57 PM to 12:43 AM, September 5 - New Delhi
11:45 PM to 12:31 AM, September 5 - Chennai
12:03 AM to 12:49 AM, September 5 - Jaipur
11:52 PM to 12:38 AM, September 5 - Hyderabad
11:58 PM to 12:44 AM, September 5 - Gurgaon
11:59 PM to 12:45 AM, September 5 - Chandigarh
11:13 PM to 11:59 PM - Kolkata
12:14 AM to 01:01 AM, September 5 - Mumbai
11:55 PM to 12:42 AM, September 5 - Bengaluru
12:16 AM to 01:02 AM, September 5 - Ahmedabad
11:57 PM to 12:42 AM, September 5 - Noida
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.